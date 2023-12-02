Get Ready for a Big Upgrade: iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Apple’s iOS 17.2 is just around the corner, and it’s packed with exciting new features that will enhance your iPhone experience. From a brand new Journal app to the ability to record spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro models, iOS 17.2 has something for everyone.

Key Highlights:

Journal app: Keep a personal record of your thoughts, experiences, and memories with the all-new Journal app. Add text, photos, videos, and audio recordings, and set reminders to stay on top of your journaling practice.

Collaborative playlists on Apple Music: Create and share playlists with friends and family. Add your own songs and see what others have added for a collaborative music experience.

Translate option for Action Button: Quickly translate text within any app using the convenient Action Button. No more switching apps or copying and pasting – translate on the fly!

Spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models: Capture immersive, cinematic-quality videos with sound that moves around you just like in real life. Perfect for creating unforgettable memories or upping your professional game.

Change default alerts sound: Tired of the same old notification ringtone? Choose a custom sound for your alerts to personalize your iPhone experience.

New widgets: Stay informed at a glance with new widgets for weather, news, and more.

These are just a few of the many new features coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.2. Let’s dive deeper into some of the most anticipated additions:

Unleash Your Inner Writer with the Journal App

The Journal app is a game-changer for iPhone users who want to capture their thoughts and experiences in a meaningful way. Add text, photos, videos, and even audio recordings to create rich and personalized entries. Use tags to categorize your entries and make them easily searchable. Set reminders to keep up with your journaling habit and reflect on your progress over time.

Collaborate on Music with Friends and Family

Apple Music is getting a social boost with collaborative playlists. Now you can create playlists with your friends and family, adding your favorite songs and seeing what others have added in real-time. It’s the perfect way to share your musical taste, discover new tunes, and create a shared soundtrack for your special moments.

Translate on the Go with the Action Button

Need to translate a text snippet within an app? No problem! With iOS 17.2, you can simply tap the Action Button and select “Translate.” The text will be instantly translated into your preferred language, saving you time and effort. This feature is especially helpful for travelers, language learners, and anyone who needs to communicate across language barriers.

Capture Immersive Videos with Spatial Audio (iPhone 15 Pro models only)

iPhone 15 Pro users, rejoice! You can now record spatial videos with stunning, multi-dimensional sound that moves around you just like in real life. This groundbreaking technology will take your videos to the next level, creating an even more immersive and cinematic experience for viewers.

Personalize Your Notifications with Custom Alert Sounds

Tired of the same old notification ringtone? With iOS 17.2, you can choose a custom sound for your alerts. Pick a funny sound to make you smile when you get a text, a calming sound for email notifications, or a dramatic sound for important reminders. The possibilities are endless!

Stay Informed at a Glance with New Widgets

Get the information you need right on your home screen with new widgets for weather, news, and more. These handy little updates will keep you informed at a glance without having to open any apps.

And that’s not all! iOS 17.2 also includes several other noteworthy features, such as:

Improved autocorrect accuracy with a powerful transformer-based language model (iPhone 12 and later)

Easier autocorrect editing with temporary underlines and quick revert option

Enhanced sentence corrections for more types of grammatical mistakes (iPhone 12 and later)

Inline predictive text shows single and multi-word suggestions as you type

New Memoji stickers, including Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo

App Shortcuts in Spotlight Top Hit offer quick access to your next action

Redesigned Sharing tab in Fitness highlights friends’ activity and achievements

Email or phone number sign-in for your iPhone using any Apple ID account credentials

New drawing tools in Freeform, including a fountain pen, watercolor brush, and ruler

Crash Detection optimizations (iPhone 14 models)

With so many exciting new features, iOS 17.2 is sure to be a major upgrade for iPhone users. We can’t wait to get our hands on it and start exploring