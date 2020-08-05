Fraazo, a Mumbai-based agri-tech startup, has tied up with farmers and producers to delivers farm fresh groceries at your doorstep. With the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, the startup has seen a massive increase in online orders, as a majority of the population now opts for doorstep delivery as a safer option.

What does Fraazo do?

As customers seek safety in terms of hygienically handled produce, Fraazo has tied up with farmers to get fresh produce to reduce multiple handling, thereby reducing touchpoints across the supply chain. With the pandemic disrupting traditional sales channels, farmers are turning to agri-tech platforms such as Fraazo. The crisis has helped Faazo accelerate its offerings faster from the 200 orders per day earlier to almost 1,500 orders a day.

Fraazo sources farm-fresh vegetables and fruits directly from over 500 farmers, bypassing the traditional supply chain to minimize handling, help maintain quality, as well as hygiene. The Fraazo app was launched in October 2019, and since then has received a great response. The app’s subscriber base has witnessed a massive surge since the COVID 19 pandemic driven lockdown came into force. The concept of contactless delivery has become the norm since the COVID 19 pandemic, and the Fraazo app aims to deliver farm-fresh produce with minimal human intervention.

Fraazo App makes it simple

The app offers a quick checkout interface that allows customers to place orders without any hassles. It has a real-time inventory platform that enables customers to see stock of all products which opt for on-demand express Delivery orders. Fraazo customers can choose their preferred mechanism of transaction across four channels – the Fraazo App, Fraazo Society, Retail Store (only for Powai), and 3rd party Apps, which include Dunzo, Swiggy, and Zomato. The Fraazo App is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The app’s layout is simple and user friendly, allowing customers to place orders with just a few clicks. It’s also worth noting that besides locally-sourced farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, the Fraazo app also lets you order fruits from across the globe at reasonable prices. Besides, there are ‘no minimum delivery constraints,’ and ‘no questions asked replacement policy.

Not to mention, the app also offers a ‘Pick-up’ option. Over here, customers essentially control the entire process of buying fresh fruits and vegetables – from choosing the order, to make the payment and even picking it up through the Fraazo App – delivering a no-touch experience. The brand asserts that fresh produce directly sourced from the farm to a customer’s doorstep is executed within 18 hours.