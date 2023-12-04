Garmin Unveils Three New Smartwatches for Diverse Needs

Garmin, a leading manufacturer of GPS-based navigation devices and wearable technology, has expanded its smartwatch lineup with three new models catering to a wide range of users, from everyday fitness enthusiasts to serious divers. The new smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover, Descent Mk3, and Quatix 7, each offer unique features and capabilities tailored to specific activities and lifestyles.

Key Highlights

Instinct Crossover: Rugged Meets Refined

The Instinct Crossover bridges the gap between rugged outdoor adventure and stylish everyday wear. It retains the durability and essential navigation features of the Instinct series while incorporating a sleek, modern design that seamlessly transitions from the hiking trails to the urban jungle. The Instinct Crossover boasts a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass display, a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, and military-grade durability to withstand the rigors of outdoor pursuits.

Descent Mk3: Dive Deeper with Confidence

For avid scuba divers and underwater explorers, the Descent Mk3 is the ultimate companion. This advanced dive computer boasts a compact, streamlined design and a host of diving-specific features, including multi-GNSS satellite navigation, multi-gas support, and a built-in dive planner. The Descent Mk3 also offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, making it a versatile tool for both underwater and land-based activities.

Quatix 7: Sailing Made Smarter

The Quatix 7 is the ultimate smartwatch for sailors and boaters. It combines advanced navigation features with comprehensive sailing-specific tools, including a dedicated regatta timer, tack assist, and a virtual buoy marking feature. The Quatix 7 also provides real-time weather data, tide information, and connectivity with compatible marine electronics.

Garmin Smartwatches: Tailored to Diverse Lifestyles

Garmin’s Commitment to Innovation

With the introduction of these three new smartwatches, Garmin reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its dedication to catering to the diverse needs of its users. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer, a scuba diver, or a sailing enthusiast, Garmin has a smartwatch that’s perfect for you.