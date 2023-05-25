Garmin Launches Instinct 2X Solar and Solar Tactical Editions in India; Reintroduces Instinct 2 Series with Attractive New Prices

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), unveils the latest addition to its popular Instinct 2 family – Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition which are designed to thrive in extreme environments. Alongside the new launches, the brand has announced attractive pricing across the popular Instinct 2 series, making these rugged outdoor smartwatches even more accessible to outdoor enthusiasts.

Equipped with features like water resistance up to 10 ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass™ lens, the solar charging capability provides unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, perfect for prolonged adventures. Built to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810), these watches are ready for any challenge.

Speaking about the new smartwatches, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India said, “We’re thrilled to introduce the new Garmin Instinct 2X smartwatch series in India, which is a perfect blend of unique style and functionality. Designed for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, these solar-powered, military-standard smartwatches combine rugged durability with a sleek design. With an easy-to-read display, infinite battery life, and advanced features, they empower adventurers to conquer new horizons.”

Flashlight to conquer the nights

The Instinct 2X Solar features a built-in LED flashlight that offers adjustable intensities. Whether you’re setting up camp or running in low-light conditions, you can choose between red or adjustable white light for enhanced visibility and situational awareness. In strobe mode, the light matches your running cadence, alternating between white and red to ensure you’re easily seen and can confidently continue your activities

The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition features a multi-LED flashlight that offers both white and dedicated green illumination options. The inclusion of a green light is particularly beneficial as it helps users maintain their natural night vision during night operations.

Innovative tools to stay healthy and connected

The Instinct 2X Solar provides the features customers want and the data they can use to pursue wellness, fitness and lifestyle goals as well as navigate outdoor adventures.

Keep tabs on body metrics with 24/7 Health and Wellness Tracking, including wrist-based heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox and more 3 .

. Built-in sports apps to take on running, biking, swimming, strength training and more, plus VO2 max and other training features.

Gain a deeper understanding of overall health, training and recovery through Heart Rate Variability during sleep, based on technology developed by Garmin’s Firstbeat Analytics ™ team.

during sleep, based on technology developed by Garmin’s Firstbeat Analytics team. New Multi-Band GNSS Support provides improved positional accuracy.

Navigate the outdoors with built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter.

Retrace the trail with TracBack® routing, helping users find the same route back to their starting point and reference point marks of a known spot relative to their location.

Introducing Obstacle Course Racing

The Instinct 2X Solar introduces a new activity called Obstacle Course Racing. It combines running segments with various types of obstacles. Athletes can manually record obstacle splits and once marked for the first lap, the watch will automatically track them for subsequent laps. The activity provides details such as the number of runs, run times, number of obstacles, time spent on each obstacle, run metrics (distance, pace, cadence, stride length), elevation profile, heart rate, and distance.

Mission-Driven Design: The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition

The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition is specifically designed for tactical operations, offering a range of features such as Jumpmaster and tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting, and Night-Vision Compatibility. Users can also activate Stealth Mode to ensure privacy and security by disabling GPS position sharing and wireless communication. This functionality enables training in secure locations without compromising sensitive information.

Designed specifically for outdoor environments, Garmin has revolutionized the way adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts navigate and engage with their surroundings. With a relentless pursuit of innovation, Garmin continually surpasses expectations and ignites progress with each passing day.

Price and Availability:

Product Price (INR) Date of Availability Instinct 2X, Solar, Graphite, SEA 50,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2X, Solar, Tactical Edition, Black, SEA 55,990 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2, Graphite, SEA 33,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2S, Graphite, SEA 33,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2, Camo Edition, Graphite Camo, SEA 39,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2S, Deep Orchid, SEA 33,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2S, Poppy, SEA 33,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2, Solar, Graphite, SEA 44,990 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2, Solar, Tidal Blue, SEA 44,990 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2S, Solar, Graphite, SEA 44,990 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2S, Solar, Neo Tropic, SEA 44,990 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2, Solar, Tactical Edition, Black, SEA 50,490 25th April, 2023 Instinct 2, Solar, Tactical Edition, Coyote Tan, SEA 50,490 25th April, 2023

