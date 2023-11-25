Garmin Forerunner 965 Receives Black Friday Discount

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the best GPS smartwatches on the market, and it’s finally getting a discount for Black Friday. The watch is currently $50 off, making it a great time to upgrade your running, cycling, or swimming watch.

Key Highlights:

The Forerunner 965 is packed with features, including a multi-band GNSS system for accurate GPS tracking, a heart rate monitor, a pulse oximeter, and a variety of training metrics. The watch also has a built-in barometric altimeter and a compass, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

In addition to its fitness features, the Forerunner 965 also has smart features like music storage, contactless payments, and notifications from your phone. The watch also has a long battery life, lasting up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a premium GPS smartwatch designed for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It’s packed with features that cater to a wide range of activities, including running, cycling, swimming, triathlon, and outdoor adventures. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and comprehensive tracking capabilities, the Forerunner 965 is a top contender in the world of GPS smartwatches.

Where to Buy the Garmin Forerunner 965

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is available for purchase from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Garmin’s website. The discounted price is available for a limited time only, so be sure to take advantage of this great deal before it’s gone.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is an excellent GPS smartwatch for runners, cyclists, and swimmers. It is packed with features, has a long battery life, and is accurate and reliable. If you are looking for a premium GPS smartwatch, the Forerunner 965 is a great option.