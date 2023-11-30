Gaming Subscriptions and In-Game Currency Top Kids’ Christmas Wishlists

The ESA’s survey results suggest that there is a significant shift in the way kids are playing video games. In the past, physical games were the most popular gift, but now kids are increasingly asking for subscriptions and virtual currency.

Key Highlights

A recent survey by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) found that 72% of US kids want game-related gifts for Christmas.

Of those, 39% want game subscriptions, 29% want in-game currency, and only 22% want physical games.

This shift in preference is likely due to the popularity of online multiplayer games and subscription services.

Changing Trends in Gaming

This trend is likely being driven by the popularity of online multiplayer games like Fortnite and Roblox. These games require players to have an internet connection and often offer in-game purchases that can be made with virtual currency.

Subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are also becoming increasingly popular. These services offer access to a library of games for a monthly fee, which can be a more affordable option for parents.

What Parents Should Know

If you’re a parent shopping for video game gifts this Christmas, it’s important to be aware of these changing trends. Here are a few tips:

Consider getting a subscription service instead of a physical game. This can be a more affordable option and give your child access to a wider variety of games.

If your child is asking for in-game currency, be sure to set limits on how much they can spend. You can also consider setting up a parental control system to manage their in-game purchases.

Talk to your child about the importance of online safety. Make sure they know how to protect themselves from cyberbullying and other online threats.

The Future of Gaming

The ESA’s survey results suggest that the gaming industry is undergoing a major transformation. As online multiplayer games and subscription services become more popular, we can expect to see even more kids asking for these types of gifts in the future.

This shift is likely to have a significant impact on the gaming industry. Developers will need to focus on creating games that are designed for online multiplayer and subscription services. Retailers will also need to adapt their offerings to meet the changing demands of consumers.

Overall, the ESA’s survey results provide valuable insights into the changing trends in gaming. Parents and retailers alike should take note of these trends as they prepare for the holiday season.