Game Pass Starts December Strong with New Additions and Remnant II

December 1, 2023
Joshua Bartholomew
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat this December as a diverse range of titles join the service’s library, including the highly anticipated Remnant II and the critically acclaimed Far Cry 6.

Key Highlights:

  • Remnant II and its predecessor Remnant: From the Ashes join the Game Pass library on December 1st.
  • Far Cry 6 brings its open-world action to Game Pass on December 14th.
  • December 1st sees the arrival of Spirit of the North and SteamWorld Build.
  • Goat Simulator 3 brings its chaotic fun to Game Pass on December 7th.
  • Two new games join Game Pass Core on December 6th: Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.
  • Four games will leave Game Pass on December 15th: Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and Rubber Bandits.

remnant ii

A Strong Start:

The month kicks off on December 1st with the arrival of two intriguing titles: Remnant II, the sequel to the popular cooperative survival action game, and Spirit of the North, a beautiful adventure game inspired by Icelandic folklore. Additionally, SteamWorld Build, a charming city-building game, joins the lineup on the same day.

Action-Packed December:

December 5th sees the arrival of several action-packed titles, including the acclaimed Rise of the Tomb Raider, the intense zombie shooter World War Z: Aftermath, and the quirky While the Iron’s Hot. On December 7th, the chaotic Goat Simulator 3 joins the service, promising hours of hilarious gameplay.

Expanding the PC Library:

PC players will be happy to see the arrival of Against the Storm, a city builder with a unique roguelike twist, on December 8th. Additionally, Tin Hearts, a puzzle-platformer with a heartwarming story, joins the PC library on December 12th.

Wrapping Up the Year:

December 14th marks the arrival of the highly anticipated Far Cry 6, bringing its vast open-world and guerilla action to the Game Pass library. This is a perfect title to cap off a strong year for the service.

Changes to Game Pass Core:

Subscribers to Game Pass Core, formerly known as Xbox Live Gold, also get two new additions to their library in December: the first-person medieval multiplayer slasher Chivalry 2 and the wacky multiplayer physics-based delivery game Totally Reliable Delivery Service. These games come to Core on December 6th.

Titles Leaving Game Pass:

Four games will be leaving Game Pass on December 15th: Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and Rubber Bandits. Be sure to download and play these titles before they leave the service.

Overall, the December update for Xbox Game Pass is a strong one, offering a diverse range of titles for subscribers to enjoy. With the addition of Remnant II, Far Cry 6, and several other exciting games, December is sure to be a busy month for Game Pass players.

