Game Pass Gets Geared Up: January’s Lineup Unleashes Blockbusters and Hidden Gems

Gamer, prepare to conquer! Xbox Game Pass kicks off 2024 with a January lineup chock-full of AAA blockbusters, captivating indie darlings, and genre-bending adventures. Whether you’re a seasoned warrior yearning for conquest or a curious explorer seeking unique experiences, Game Pass has something for everyone this month.

Key Highlights:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla joins Game Pass: Explore Viking England and forge your own legend in the expansive open world of Valhalla.

Horror returns with Resident Evil 2 Remake: Face the chilling terrors of Raccoon City in this acclaimed reimagining of the classic survival-horror experience.

Adventure awaits with Figment and Hi-Fi Rush: Puzzle your way through a whimsical mind in Figment or groove to the beat in the stylish rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush.

ID@Xbox Spotlight: Discover indie gems like Prodeus and Corsa 7, showcasing the creativity and talent of independent developers.

More games arriving and leaving: From Rainbow Six Siege to Donut County, Game Pass subscribers have a packed month ahead.

Viking Glory Awaits in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Sail across icy seas and lead your Viking clan to glory in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Explore the stunning open world of ninth-century England, forge alliances, and build your own settlement. Experience the thrill of brutal Viking combat, unravel ancient mysteries, and carve your destiny as the legendary Eivor in this epic open-world RPG.

Face Your Fears in Resident Evil 2 Remake:

The chilling survival-horror masterpiece, Resident Evil 2 Remake, drops onto Game Pass this month. Relive the terrifying outbreak in Raccoon City through the eyes of Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield, as they navigate a city teeming with flesh-hungry zombies and grotesque monstrosities. Solve puzzles, manage your resources, and confront your deepest fears in this heart-pounding reimagining of a horror classic.

Embrace Whimsy and Rhythm:

For those seeking a lighter touch, Figment and Hi-Fi Rush provide delightful escapes. Embark on a visually stunning and heartwarming adventure through the mind in Figment, where you must help a brave young girl named Dusty confront her fears and anxieties. Hi-Fi Rush, meanwhile, takes you on a stylish adventure filled with vibrant visuals and infectious music. Groove to the beat, battle enemies to the rhythm, and experience the unique blend of action and rhythm gaming in this one-of-a-kind title.

ID@Xbox Takes Center Stage :

Game Pass shines a spotlight on independent developers with the ID@Xbox lineup. Immerse yourself in the retro-inspired FPS action of Prodeus, a love letter to classic shooters like Doom. Or take the wheel in Corsa 7, a high-octane racing game featuring stunning visuals and challenging tracks. With a diverse range of genres and experiences, ID@Xbox offers something for every taste.

Coming and Going:

January also sees the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege, the tactical shooter, and the charming donut-themed platformer Donut County. However, be sure to bid farewell to titles like Yakuza Kiwami and Octopath Traveler, as they leave the service later this month.

A Packed Month for Game Pass Subscribers: With an expansive lineup ranging from AAA blockbusters to indie gems, January promises to be a thrilling month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Whether you’re craving Viking conquests, heart-stopping horror, or whimsical adventures, there’s something on this list to keep you entertained for hours on end. So, grab your controller, settle in, and prepare to dive into the diverse and exciting world of Game Pass in January.