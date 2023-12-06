Galaxy S23 Series Gets December 2023 Security Update in the US

Samsung has begun rolling out the December 2023 security update to the Galaxy S23 series in the United States. This update is currently only available for carrier-locked devices, but it is expected to be released for unlocked models soon.

Key Highlights:

U.S. carrier-locked Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra now receiving December 2023 security update.

Update fixes 75 known security vulnerabilities.

No new features or performance improvements included.

Update available for download over-the-air.

The December 2023 security update fixes a total of 75 known vulnerabilities, including 54 that were addressed by Google in the Android 14 December security patch. Samsung also included 16 fixes for its own software and four fixes for Exynos-related issues.

Update Rollout Timeline:

December 5, 2023: Rollout begins for carrier-locked Galaxy S23 series devices in the US.

December 10, 2023: Update expected to be released for unlocked Galaxy S23 series models in the US.

December 2023: Global rollout of the December 2023 security update to begin for all Galaxy S23 series variants.

Detailed Information about the Vulnerabilities Fixed:

The Android 14 December security patch fixes 54 vulnerabilities, including 2 critical, 21 high, 25 moderate, and 6 low-severity issues.

Samsung addressed 16 vulnerabilities in its own software, including 1 critical, 3 high, 8 moderate, and 4 low-severity issues.

Four Exynos-related vulnerabilities were also fixed in this update, including 1 high and 3 moderate-severity issues.

Impact of the Vulnerabilities:

Some of the vulnerabilities addressed in this update could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on your device, access sensitive data, or install malicious apps.

It is important to install this update as soon as possible to protect your device from these vulnerabilities.

Here are the specific version numbers for the December 2023 security update for the Galaxy S23 series:

Galaxy S23: S911USQS2BWKA

Galaxy S23+: S916USQS2BWKA

Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS2BWKA

How to Install the December 2023 Security Update

To install the December 2023 security update on your Galaxy S23 series device, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap Software update. Tap Download and install. If an update is available, tap Download. Once the update has downloaded, tap Install.

Your phone will restart and apply the update. Once the update is installed, you will see a notification in the notification shade.

The December 2023 security update is a critical update that addresses a number of important security vulnerabilities. It is recommended that you install this update as soon as possible.