Gadgets That Make Perfect Rakhi Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Sibling

Raksha Bandhan commemorates the treasured bond and profound affection that exist among siblings. Choose the perfect token of love and rejoice in the eternal sibling love by exploring our curated collection of innovative and unique products from the realm of technology for the finest Rakhi presents.

vivo T2 5G

The vivo T2 5G offers a sleek and stylish design, complemented by its slim and lightweight body, making it a top choice in the affordable smartphone segment. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, it delivers a seamless and robust user experience. The device boasts a stunning 90 Hz AMOLED display and a 64 MP primary camera with OIS, ensuring vibrant and steady shots. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 16 MP HD front camera with face beauty effects for capturing clear and lively self-portraits. With a long-lasting 4500mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge technology, the phone can quickly regain power throughout the day. The smartphone is available on vivo India e-store and flipkart.

Price: Starting at INR 18,999

vivo T2x 5G

vivo T2x is the most affordable 5G smartphone by vivo, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, which offers long-lasting connectivity with exceptional 5G speeds. The phone boasts a 6.58-inch FHD+ COG display for immersive viewing and gaming, along with a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front camera that can capture stunning shots even in low light. The device also comes with a robust 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging, ensuring extended battery life for all your demanding tasks. Moreover, its Ultra Game Mode offers a smooth and lag-free gaming experience. vivo T2x's ultra-slim design, impressive camera features, and turbo performance promise a well-rounded experience without burning a hole in your pocket. The smartphone is available on vivo India e-store and flipkart.

Price: Starting at INR 12,999

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go

If your sibling loves to capture every moment of their life and are constantly complaining of lack of storage space, here is a perfect gift to help them easily store as much as they want. Now they can move files between USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers. There is no need to choose which pictures or files to save and which ones to delete. They can just simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and easily move files from their smartphone, freeing up valuable space. With all that extra space they can click more moments, more travel photos, movies, music, games and whatever else they want.

Price: INR 579 (For 32GB on Amazon)

SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2

For those travel enthusiast brothers/sisters who are always on the go, SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2 is certainly an ideal pick. It offers solid performance in a rugged, dependable storage solution. This light and small form factor device is a perfect gift to match their on-the-go lifestyle. Powered by lightning-fast NVMe technology offering outstanding performance with high read and write speeds, it comes in huge-upto- 4TB storage capacities.

Price: Rs 12,399 (For 1TB capacity on Amazon)

Jabra Elite 4

The Elite 4, the latest addition to its Elite range, has been tailored to cover earbud essentials, such as comfort, optimal sound, and convenience, all at a very reasonable price. The Jabra Elite 4 offers great calls with Bluetooth® Multipoint facilitating smooth and stress-free switching, 4-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers, and feedforward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that filters out unwanted sounds. With Fast Pair* connecting one can instantly pair to a mobile device and Swift Pair* linking straight to a laptop or computer. The Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app let users customize the sound. These earbuds offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water as well as provide up to 22 hours total battery with ANC on (28 hours ANC off). The Elite 4 are available in four classic colors: Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige on Amazon, Flipkart, and Jabra authorized resellers.

Price: INR 6,999 (As per Amazon)

Jabra Elite 5

Jabra Elite 5 is the latest addition to its high-performance Elite range, offering discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. The earbuds come with 6-microphone call technology with wind- noise suppression, enabling individuals to take calls with confidence even when it’s windy. The Jabra Elite 5 makes it possible for individuals to fully focus on the task at hand with new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. With Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair*, Microsoft Swift pair*, Google Assistant**, and Alexa Built-In, users get a seamless experience by connecting to devices and apps easily, facilitating work and play from anywhere. These buds provide 7hrs play time with ANC on (28hrs with case) and also deliver a customizable EQ, and can handle rain or shine, as they boast an IP55 durability rating. The Elite 5 are available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige on Amazon, Flipkart, and Jabra authorized resellers.

Price: INR 11,999 (As per Amazon)

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a true powerhouse and the latest edition to the iQOO Pro series. Neo 7 Pro competes with top-tier flagship devices. This device is equipped with Dual Chip Power – runs on the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform along with Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) for flagship-level performance and gaming experience, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay. This sheer amalgamation of performance and power wrapped in Leather design or AG Glass is definitely bound to turn heads. Additionally, the smartphone features 120W FlashCharge, Flagship 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera, Full-Coverage Smart 3D Cooling System, 10 bit – 120Hz AMOLED Display and 120FPS gaming with Game Frame Interpolation. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is truly a performance beast combining raw power with seamless multitasking capabilities, immersive visuals, and overall enhanced performance. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available in two elegant colors: Fearless Flame and Dark Storm.

Price: INR ₹34,999 (As per amazon)

Logitech Zone Vibe Wireless

Logitech Zone True Wireless Headset—a pinnacle choice that seamlessly blends style and functionality is perfect for that daily grind. Tailored for modern demands, the Logitech Zone Vibe Wireless presents crystal-clear audio, reliable audio connection, and an advanced noise-cancelling mic, this professional headset ensures you are heard clearly and naturally. This lightweight headset offers up to 18 hours of talk time on a single charge. It’s designed for video conferencing and more, with a noise-cancelling mic capturing voices effectively. Native Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and compatibility with major conferencing platforms make Zone Vibe a perfect fusion of sophistication and performance, delivering top-notch sound and convenience for media moments. An invaluable gift choice for your hardworking siblings, it seamlessly adds value to their daily work and enhances their communication experience. The Logitech Zone True Wireless headset, in Rose and Graphite, are available in India.

Price: INR 10,995 (As per Amazon)