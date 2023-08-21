FUJIFILM India Unveils Immersive “Fujifilm X-Space” at Lajpat Nagar in the Presence of Fujifilm X Ambassador Dabboo Ratnani

FUJIFILM India, a pioneer in photographic devices and imaging, today announced the grand opening of its first immersive flagship store the “Fujifilm X-Space” at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The launch was graced by the presence of renowned celebrity photographer and Fujifilm X Ambassador, Mr. Dabboo Ratnani who inaugurated the store alongside the luminaries of FUJIFILM India. The launch event also saw the participation of notable photographers, who echoed the sentiment of excitement and anticipation.

The Fujifilm X-Space boasts of a unique blend of exclusivity and innovation which will offer the experience of a wide array of products ranging from Fujifilm cameras, lenses, and Instax instant cameras to binoculars. The Fujifilm X-Space will serve as a dynamic engagement point which promotes the culture of photography. This is a first of its kind initiative from a brand with the vision of experience only, where the store will offer experience only and not act as a point-of-sale. This vision will grant the customers an opportunity not only to physically engage with the products but also to utilize and experience them before finalizing their purchase decision or learn without any pressure of buying or making a purchase decision. Additionally, the store will host myriad engaging activities such as the Day with X-series, Advanced Workshops, Service Camps, Basic Workshops, Collaborative Events, Day with GFX-series, Day with Fujinon, and more.

Highlighting its comprehensive product range, celebrity photographer Mr. Dabboo Ratnani stated, “As an X Ambassador for Fujifilm, I am thrilled to see this new avenue for photography enthusiasts to get hands-on experience with the latest cameras, lenses, and Instax products. The Fujifilm X-Space at Lajpat Nagar is poised to become a hub for creative inspiration.”

The grand launch of this one-of-a-kind arena in Lajpat Nagar marks a significant step towards providing photography enthusiasts and aspiring consumers with an unparalleled experiential zone dedicated to Fujifilm cameras. Lajpat Nagar, a hub of untapped potential, is uniquely inclined towards providing its customers with a tangible and immersive product experience. This strategic initiative aligns perfectly with Fujifilm’s commitment to fostering a profound connection between its cutting-edge innovations and the fervent community of photography enthusiasts.

Speaking about the Fujifilm X-Space launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “Fujifilm, as a brand has a legacy of over 89 years marked by continuous evolution, innovation, and world-class product offerings for diverse audiences. Our camera and photography devices have gained remarkable traction in India, resonating with those who prefer Fujifilm for their photographic needs. The launch of Fujifilm X-Space which is our first flagship experience zone in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, is a significant stride in our journey, expanding accessibility and choices for our valued customers and photography enthusiasts alike. Recognizing the market’s inclination for providing consumers with experiencing a product only, without the pressure of buying, we have established this hub to offer a tactile experience in-line with our commitment to innovation.”

Mr. Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax, and Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India, shared, “The concept of Fujifilm X-Space has been very close to my heart, and I am very happy to introduce this to our channel partners, end-users and photography enthusiast. The beauty of this concept is in the fact that it is an “only experience” driven store which showcases our portfolio from mirrorless camera lenses which costs a few thousand to Fujinon Premista cine lenses which costs over two million rupees. This company owned, run and managed concept will act as a point of experience for all our stakeholders across the country for them to visit and see the innovation and technology that Fujifilm brings to the Industry.”

We at FUJIFILM India strive to bring out the best in our products by infusing innovation with intrinsic value. Our camera offerings have garnered adoration from users nationwide. As a progressive brand, we strongly believe in evolving alongside the shifting tides of time. In response to the experiential demands of today’s consumers, we have introduced the unique X-Space. It is the result of our deliberate endeavor to captivate next-gen consumers on a multisensory level. Customers can now immerse themselves in the vivid colors and cutting-edge technology that FUJIFILM India has to offer, making our new immersive store a one-of-a-kind destination for photography enthusiasts.”

Fujifilm X-Space will be open for customers from 22nd August 2023.