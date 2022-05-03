Four Ways to Break a Remote Work Rut

Remote work is glamorous — until every day seems the same, blurring together and leaving you staring at the same cup of coffee from the same coffee maker in the same mug. If you’re feeling stuck, tired, and on the edge of burnout, it’s time to make a change. Check out these 4 ways to make remote work a little more glamorous again and appreciate the commute-less life.

1. Take Your Work on the Go

Who says remote work needs to always be a work-from-home situation? When a desk and cubicle don’t constrain you, the world is your office.

When you feel like your home office has gotten just a little smaller each day, take a step outside your four walls. Of course, social media influencers are traveling the world while working remotely and post all about it, but you don’t need to shell out thousands to enjoy remote work.

Book a vacation rental for a week and work from a new spot with new scenery. Or even better, take your work to nature with a camping trip or beach working vacation. Power your mobile office with portable power stations, and you can truly work from anywhere.

2. Change Up Your Hours

We have all heard about early birds and night owls, but some experts say there are actually four types of people. Depending on who you are, you’ll have more energy and focus and different times of the day. While some aspects of your schedule may be rigid, you may also be able to rework your schedule to suit your needs.

For example, if you work best at night and struggle to focus in the morning, see if you can wait to sit down at your desk until your first meeting. Instead, finish your hours later on. If you’re most focused in the morning, get up before your coworkers and schedule your meetings to end sooner than 5 pm.

You’ll notice a difference when you’re working in tandem with your circadian rhythm rather than against it. Your boss may even notice the difference and encourage flexible hours for more people.

3. Redecorate

Perhaps your rut is less about you and more about your surroundings. If you haven’t re-evaluated your home office setup recently, it’s time.

Setups influence your mindset, productivity, and health more than you know. For example, if you’re working in low light, you’re likely straining your eyes to work. This will hurt your eyes, affect your mood, and make you less productive — further worsening your mood and increasing stress.

So look into proper lighting, ergonomic furniture, and organization techniques. Perhaps a small makeover will be enough to keep you from throwing in the towel and returning to the office.

4. Create a Soundtrack

A benefit of working from home is that no one can see you dancing in your kitchen between calls. Rather than sit in silence, put on some tunes that boost your mood or increase your productivity.

Research shows that upbeat music can make attempts at being happier and more successful. So rather than taking your next break while staring into space, turn on your favorite upbeat song.

Need to focus? Turn on music without lyrics to fill the silence and calm you.

Enjoy Remote Work Again

When you first started working from home, you probably saw it as a great luxury. Now, you’re used to it and wondering about the next big thing. But don’t give into taking remote work for granted.

Use these 4 tips, and you’ll remind yourself why working from anywhere can be the greatest asset. So next time you’re in a rut, don’t ride it out and hope things get better. Take control, and relish the opportunity.