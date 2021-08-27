In the present age of rapidly advancing technology, the way we live our lives on a day-to-day basis has never changed faster. Every single day, a new technological innovation comes along that simplifies some aspects of our lives and causes us to change our behavior on a mass scale. This phenomenon is particularly hard to ignore in regard to the consumption of goods and services.

Not only has technology changed the types of things we consume over the years, but it has literally altered the way in which we seek out, pay for, and interact with media and other consumer goods. The days of paying cash in a brick-and-mortar store to rent a VHS tape are long gone, having been pushed aside by digital currency and online media streaming platforms.

Whether you are happy about these changes or not, it’s important to stay on top of these trends, so you can be more informed about the state of technological innovation. In keeping with this spirit, here are four of the most significant ways that new technologies have changed our daily consumption.

1. Remote Services

Thanks to new breakthroughs in video conferencing technology, many service workers are now offering their services on virtual platforms. Through the use of apps like Zoom and Skype, you can now obtain all kinds of services, from financial advising to foreign language tutoring, all from the comfort of your own home. You can even consume forms of live entertainment, such as a virtual magic show or private musical performance, through a video conferencing website.

While some consumers might find that this takes some of the appeals out of the services, many others are thrilled at the convenience. After all, it eliminates the need for travel and often makes it easier to fit these services into the consumer’s busy schedule.

2. Tap to Pay

Even the way we exchange money for goods and services has changed over time thanks to technological advancements. First, we used cash, then debit cards, and now we are in the glorious era of contactless payments.

After setting up your banking information with a third-party app like Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, you can now just tap your phone to pay for your purchases at participating vendors. Thanks to innovations like this, you don’t even have to bring your wallet with you when you leave the house if you don’t want to!

3. Streaming

Certainly, the way we consume media has been the most affected aspect of our lives as technology has advanced farther and farther. Hard copy media, movie theatre showings, and even live television are all being replaced by digital streaming.

Digital streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime allow you to view high-quality content whenever you want right from the comfort of your own home. They give you more control than live TV over what you watch, and with new releases on-demand, they even eliminate the need to visit a movie theater if you don’t want to.

4. eCommerce

For those enjoying the trend of never having to leave the house, the fun doesn’t stop here! You don’t even need to go to the grocery store if you don’t want to anymore. Online shopping platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Instacart let you browse endlessly from your living room, and have your purchases delivered right to your front door. These eCommerce platforms are truly the height of convenience.

Conclusion

For better or for worse, technological advances have dramatically altered every aspect of our lives over the years, and the situation will only continue to progress from here. Be sure to stay informed about new breakthroughs in these fields so that you can always be prepared to navigate this changing landscape.