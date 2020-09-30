A VPN has become a must for anyone who wants to bypass geo-restrictions and browse the internet privately. A VPN or a Virtual Private Network acts as a go-between that connects your device to the internet without giving away your actual IP address. It does this by using another IP address. It is one of the best ways to do what you need to do online anonymously.

VPNs are used for a variety of reasons. Some people simply want to watch a Netflix film that is restricted in their own country. The VPN, which has an IP address in a country where the film can be screened, gives them access. There are many types of VPNs. Some are premium, and others are free VPN downloads. Besides, there are VPN browser extensions, the most common are used as a VPN For Chrome.

A VPN also provides an extra layer of security. If your IP address can’t be seen, hackers can’t gain access to your personal information. In addition, your browsing activities can’t be associated with you if they are done under another IP address. These can prevent third parties from spamming you and sending unwanted ads. VPNs are particularly useful if you have to use public Wifi or need to look at confidential documents online.

Although VPNs provide a significant amount of protection, no service is perfect. People lead themselves into a false sense of security when they use a VPN on their laptop, for instance, but not on their mobile phone or vice versa.

If your VPN does not have a dedicated IP address but keeps shifting, your IP address may be detected during transitions. In addition, low-quality VPNs can sell your information to third parties, which is one reason it is essential to use a VPN from a reputable company.

How can you be sure of anonymity while using a VPN? Although there may not be a 100% guarantee that your IP address will never be seen for a moment, the following are ways you can improve anonymity.

1. Install Your VPN on All of Your Devices

Many people make the mistake of getting a VPN, but only using it on one device, such as a laptop or a smartphone. A VPN can’t protect your data thoroughly if it isn’t used on all of your devices. You can connect a high-quality VPN to multiple devices on a variety of operating systems.

Another way to use a VPN service on all of your devices is to install a VPN directly to your router. This will provide protection to every device using the same Wifi. The VPN takes all of the requests and encrypts them so they can’t be intercepted and can do this for every connected device. The advantage of connecting a VPN is constant security, even those devices that don’t support VPNs but are connected to the Wifi on that router.

2. Use a Dedicated Private IP Address

If security is the main priority, use a VPN that has a Dedicated Private IP Adress or one that is only meant for you. Most VPNs are issued by hosting sites that assign IPs shared among many users. A dedicated IP is used by one person and is connected to a set location. There are a number of networks, such as private servers, that will allow only authorized IPs and not shared ones. In addition, a dedicated private IP address, because it isn’t shared, can improve anonymity.

3. Watch for Leaks

A VPN should protect your data consistently, but if you realize your actual IP address is detectible anyway, you may have an IP or DNS leak. A DNS or Domain Name Server translates IP addresses into domain names. A VPN should direct information to anonymous DNS servers, but if there is a leak, then your actual IP address may be seen by websites.

If you suspect a DNS leak, some tools can test for it. If your DNS is leaking, you can either replace your VPN with another designed to deal with DNS leak or find tools to correct the problem. Often this problem can be resolved with having a few fixes on the router.

4. Make Sure the Firewall Feature Is On

A VPN protects your IP address, but the firewall adds an extra level of security. Using both a VPN and a firewall can double your protection. A firewall monitors ingoing and outgoing traffic and prevents connection to unsecured websites. Firewalls can be useful for blocking certain users and sites. Although firewalls aren’t always able to tell malicious sites from regular ones, using VPNs together with firewalls can protect your data from outside use.

Improve Your Privacy

A VPN is highly effective in keeping your IP address private and for allowing anonymous browsing. However, there may be times when your IP address can be seen. To prevent this, install your VPN on multiple devices or your router, watch out for leaks, use a dedicated IP server, and back up your VPN with a firewall. Taking precautions and utilizing these security measures can help you secure your privacy on the web.