It’s 2020 – slow load speed, a design that doesn’t cater to the mobile audience, or lacks balance between design and content is no longer acceptable. Your visitors will only stay and keep coming back to your site if you keep it up to date with the current web design trends. Keep reading to learn the four golden rules for a good web design layout.

With eCommerce growing so much lately, and websites literally representing the online presence of businesses, the last thing you want is for people to enter your website but lose interest because it looks outdated or ignores key web design principles. And, here’s the thing: there are more than a billion other websites on the web they can turn to if yours doesn’t cater to their expectations.

Web design is such an important thing today that 94% of first impressions of online customers relate to web design. So, when someone finds your business online for the first time, you must have a good web design to impress them. What’s more, 89% of consumers actually choose to purchase the products or services they need from a competitor after having a poor user experience with a website.

So, what does a good web design actually mean? This article will review four golden rules you need to follow to create a web design that will make visitors keep coming back.

1. Make your website responsive

Slow-loading websites cost businesses an approximate of $2.6 billion in lost revenue every year. Yes, you’ve read that one right! Businesses lose a total of $2.6 billion in revenue because they fail to make their websites responsive enough to keep their customers coming back.

With so much technology surrounding them and making things happen twice as fast more than ever before, it is just normal that people these days hate to wait for information on websites. So, simply put, fast-loading sites will win over slow-loading sites in 2020, and from now on. In fact, data shows that increasing your website’s load speed even by just one second can increase your conversions by 7%. So, time really means the money in the business world since one second can cost you a lot of lost revenue.

How do you make sure your web design is responsive enough? From keeping it simple to make it mobile-friendly, and adopting a fluid grid, these are all good web design practices that will ensure web design responsiveness.

2. Keep it simple

You know what they say, “simple is the best.” This rule also applies to web design.

Although a good-looking design can catch the visitor’s attention, they don’t come to your website to evaluate your design. They want to complete some action, be it to purchase something, subscribe to your newsletter, or find a piece of information.

So, any unnecessary design element that actually serves no functional purpose to help them get what they came for will only annoy your visitors. Thus, it’s best to keep your design simple.

In fact, minimalist designs have gained momentum over the past couple of years because they offer elegance, usability, and simplicity. Pretty much everything that your visitors want from your interface.

So, ditch that heavy paragraph you were planning to add on your website and replace it with a high-quality image or a video that actually sends the same message more engagingly and straightforwardly. This way, you’ll keep your pages easy to scan, helping visitors to find specific content or complete a certain task much faster and easier.

3. Consider mobile-friendliness

Today’s Internet users spend about 70% of their Internet time on mobile too. So, your visitors can come to your website from various devices, including a desktop, a tablet, or a smartphone. And your job is to make sure that no matter the device they use, the visitors see your site optimally – that all the vital information is displayed correctly on different screen sizes.

Here’s why you need to focus on building a mobile-friendly website: 74% of users are more likely to return to a mobile-friendly website and display information correctly on mobile devices screens. What’s more, Google will also reward you in terms of ranking if you have a mobile-friendly website.

Suppose you’re not a web designer yourself. In that case, it’s best to outsource this task to a professional website design company that can make your business site mobile-friendly to keep your visitors coming back.

Pro tip: consider adapting the interactive elements’ size on your website to the screen as mobile users scroll and tap using their fingers.

4. Have an easy-to-use navigation

When designing your website, keep in mind that your purpose is to make your visitors spend more time on your site doing the actions you want them to do, such as purchasing. So, you need to make sure that they don’t spend much of the time on your website, trying to figure out what does what.

Intuitive navigability is the norm in web design these days because that’s how users know where to find what and what every button does. Thus, it would help if you kept the structure of your primary navigation simple and near the top of the page because that’s where users got used to finding it. Also, remember to include the search button at the top of the page so that your visitors can easily find what they came for on your website.

Extra tip: Join the dark side

If you are looking to start 2021 with fresh web design for your business, we have a spoiler tip for you: it looks like 2021 will make more websites go dark.

The dark mode is already a very popular web design tendency this year. Google, Android, Instagram, and Apple have already embraced this alternative theme. Yet, experts believe that in 2021, there will be even more businesses adapting to it. Dark mode web designs look ultra-modern, they are easy on users’ eyes and help make design elements pop.