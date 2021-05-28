Time waits for no man. No matter how fast you run to keep up, it feels like there is always something else demanding your time and attention. And in this day and age of constant connectivity and high tech at your fingertips, it can be hard to stay plugged in while staying on top of your other responsibilities.

Whether you’re hitting the trails for an outdoor getaway or catching the subway to your next business meeting, here are some of today’s top must-have devices and gadgets to enhance your life on the go.

1. Charge Your Phone Without Slowing Down

As a busy professional, you are always on your phone as a way to stay in touch and up to date. Emails, texts, video conferences, news apps—the list goes on and on. Even with advancing technology that supports increased battery life, it can be impossible to keep your devices charged.

Portable chargers are incredible tools to keep you at full power while on the move, but they add unnecessary weight to your bags. The perfect solution? Charging phone cases.

Nowadays, phone cases are hitting the market that holds a full charge and serve as a portable charger for your device when your battery is low. You can keep moving without the added cords and clutter.

2. Turn Your Smartphone into a Professional Camera

You can snap near-professional photos on your device already with the incredible camera technology on today’s smartphones. But there are small and easily portable products on the market that make it easier than ever to upgrade your photography game to that of a true professional.

You can find a variety of clip-on, easily attachable camera lenses that can mount right on your smartphone. Lenses are typically made of high-quality aluminum and glass and are incredibly lightweight. They come in a huge variety of lens types, so you can capture the exact image you’re looking for with ease.

3. Blast Your Tunes Anywhere

Bluetooth speakers aren’t new, but in recent years the incredible audio technology has been increasing at an incredibly fast pace. Small, portable speakers are hitting the market that promises remarkable audio experiences for the minute size of the devices. Some even come with clip-on attachments, allowing you to easily mount them to your backpack when you’re on the move.

Ditch the headphones and opt for a mini speaker next time you go hiking with friends or listen to a podcast on your lunch break. You don’t need to sacrifice sound quality for portability with these convenient, lightweight gadgets.

4. Shut Out the Noise

Noise-canceling headphones allow you to take the office with you wherever you travel. If commuting on public transit is a daily part of your life, it can be tough to focus. This precious time can be used to prep for a big meeting or study for an exam, but the constant chatter of strangers gets in the way.

Noise-canceling technology allows you to pop on your favorite headphones and instantly find solace and silence in even the busiest of places.

Noise-canceling headphones also offer incredible sound quality for all your music. When the study session is over, simply turn on your favorite songs to reward yourself for the hard work. This dual-functionality makes noise-canceling headphones a useful investment for students and professionals alike.

Don’t Let Tech Slow You Down

Technology continues to advance in ways that can enhance your life and give you back control of your time. When you opt for tech gadgets that support your active lifestyle, you’ll be truly unstoppable.