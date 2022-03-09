Gaming has become so popular that gamers now take it with them almost everywhere they go. Whether they are riding mass transit to work or on a lunch break, all they need is a good quality gaming laptop and a few gadgets and they are good to go. Obviously, the first thing a mobile gamer needs would be a laptop with sufficient clock speed and of course a graphics card suitable for gaming. The following four gadgets are the minimum every mobile gamer should have.

1. A Good Power Bank

When it comes to peripherals, a good power bank is a must. It isn’t always possible to connect to electricity so if you want uninterrupted play, it’s imperative that you keep your laptop and gadgets charged. Can you imagine playing a hand of poker at a mobile casino only to have your laptop or headphones go dead? That would be as frustrating as it gets! As a word of caution here, don’t forget to bring along the USB cords necessary for each gadget. They can be packed neatly in your laptop bag along with the power bank.

2. VR Goggles

When playing on a mobile phone, VR Goggles are an absolute must! These can transform the graphics to a whole new level. They aren’t called Virtual Reality (VR) goggles for nothing. A good headset will take gaming to a whole new level, and nothing is more realistic than the 3D screen you’ll be viewing. While there is a bit of concern about wearing VR goggles outdoors when not gaming if you are gaming mobile, they are a necessary ‘evil.’

3. Gaming Controllers

Gaming controllers connect to your smartphone, enabling you to play just as you would on a home gaming system. They are used in the very same way and are obviously wireless. Usually, mobile gaming controllers work on Bluetooth technology, so a top-of-the-line mobile phone is also a must. If you are playing from a laptop, they will connect in the same way.

4. Gaming Headphones

There are a couple of reasons why gaming headphones are necessary. For instance, when out in public where there is noise interference, they have a noise canceling effect so that is the only thing you hear in the game. If you are playing with other players, the mic also has a noise canceling feature so that other players hear little but your own voice when talking. Bear in mind that gaming has become a social activity and there will probably be a few times when you aren’t communicating throughout the games. To find the one best suited for you, read a few of the reviews on noise canceling headsets.

It really is true that gaming is no longer something that consumes a player’s time to the point where they have no social interaction. Gaming is now mainly an online social activity and something that keeps gamers happy to bring their games on the road with them. No, it’s not quite the same thing as sitting around a table playing a few hands of poker with the buddies or going to the pool hall to rack up a few games. However, it is social, and it is something that can be enjoyed no matter where players happen to find themselves. That’s the beauty of mobile gaming.