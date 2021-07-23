In Canada, Apple occupies the majority of the tablet and mobile phone market – amounting to almost 53 percent – followed by other brands. The reason is relatively straightforward – Apple manufactures products that are superior in practically every sense.

But unfortunately, even one of the most popular Apple devices, like the iPad, isn’t immune to malfunctioning and occasional glitches. Some issues, such as screen repair, might require you to take your device to a professional iPad screen repair service to get it fixed properly.

But excluding such instances, the most common iPad issues are easily fixable at home.

Frozen Screen

It is a common complaint visible in most Apple support pages that users experience in their iPads – screen freezing. It is often caused by the usage of particular software or as a result of corrupted memory. But do not fret, as this can easily be fixed at home.

Solution

To restart the device, press and hold the power button until the option ‘Slide to Power Off’ appears on the screen, whereby you can switch off the gadget. After it’s off, press the power button once again to restart the device until you see the Apple logo.

If this doesn’t yield any results, you may have to force restart your iPad. To do this, in quick succession, press and release the volume up button, then the volume down button, and ultimately press and hold the power button. When your iPad restarts, you should see it work like normal. If it still has the issue, it would be advisable to take it to a service center.

Is there any solution for a broken iPad screen?

Fortunately, yes. But you cannot fix it at home. Instead, the best course of action for iPad screen repair is to take your device for servicing, which might set you back a few hundred dollars.

Battery Drain

The battery of your iPad is the heart of the device, without which it will turn into a very sophisticated piece of junk. Hence, it is essential to do everything possible to keep your battery healthy. Doing so will have a significant impact on the longevity of your iPad.

But if you find your iPad running on low fumes all the time, there might be other possible reasons for it as well, such as its software. Some applications require a lot of energy to run, thereby constantly draining the battery. Also, if your device is not updated with the latest software updates, that could also be a possible reason.

Solution

Try restarting your iPad after closing all the applications and see if the situation persists. You should also ensure that the software and other applications are updated.

If the solution mentioned above doesn’t work, there might be a problem with the hardware, in which case you will need to get it checked by an expert. If it’s a hardware issue, most probably, you will require a replacement.

Wi-Fi Issues

If your iPad is not connecting to the Wi-Fi, most of the applications in the device will not work as expected. Thankfully, in most cases, Wi-Fi connectivity issues on iPads are easily resolvable.

Solution

Firstly, it is worth checking if the iPad’s Wi-Fi option and the router at your home or office are switched on. If they are, try restarting your device and the router. In most cases, this will resolve the issue.

If it doesn’t, you can also try reconnecting to your Wi-Fi network. To do this, go to the ‘Wi-Fi’ section in Settings and select ‘Forget this Network’ against your connection, and reconnect with it using the same credentials.

AirDrop Won’t Connect

AirDrop makes it easy for iOS users to share photos, documents, and media files. But if you are experiencing connectivity issues, then all these sharing advantages become redundant for you. Since the functioning of the AirDrop feature depends upon many factors, you will have to ensure that all of them are working accurately.

Solution

Firstly, make sure that the person you are trying to share something with is within the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi ranges and that both of you have these options turned on in your respective devices. Also, switch off your devices’ hotspot options and ensure that both your devices have the latest iOS software update.

It is also worth checking which option is selected out of the three AirDrop settings – ‘Off,’ ‘Contacts Only,’ and ‘Everyone.’ Try switching to ‘Everyone’ and see if the problem subsides. You can also try to restart the AirDrop feature by switching it off and then turning it back on.

A common possible fix for all of these issues is to perform a factory reset if nothing else works and you want to avoid going in for servicing. But before you opt for that option, make sure to back up all your data, as a factory reset will wipe out everything.