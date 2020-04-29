Our lives sometimes make it difficult to meet new people and find new friends. And as you know life without friendship is boring and dull!

Sure, there’s a ton of online dating apps, but if you’re looking for a new bestie then where do you find one? Do you go to a cafe and hope you bump into a new friend? Or do you look online and find like-minded people in your area?

Here are the best online friendship apps that will help you meet new people and form new friendships:

1. Friender

Friender is a bit like the dating app Tinder, in that you swipe to find new people. However, they aren’t random profiles that you see. When you set up your profile, you fill in your interests and hobbies, and the app finds people who have similar interests.

Friender allows you to find like-minded people in your area to talk with and maybe meet up. There’s no easier way to find people who like what you like and start making some new friends.

2. Bumble BFF

Bumble is an online dating app, and the creators of Bumble have also created Bumble BFF. This app is similar to Bumble, only it is focused on helping you make platonic friendships. To set up your profile, you’ll need to add a few photos of you and write a little something about yourself and you can start finding new people.

We spoke to the owners at thegoodestate and they said: “Online friendship apps, such as Bumble BFF, are a great way for people to meet potential friends in their local area. From a tech point of view, these apps are easy to make and maintain, and from a user’s perspective, these apps are easy to download and use. This is why there are so many options available for those looking to meet new people and form new friendships.”

3. REALU

If you’ve ever felt awkward being all alone somewhere, you might benefit from downloading REALU. This app allows you to connect with people who are closeby wherever you are.

If you’re sitting alone in a cafe and fancy a bit of company, all you need to do is find someone, message them and meet up. You never have to feel alone again with REALU and you might just find your new best friend.

4. Atleto

Having good friends in your life can help you change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle choices, boost your happiness, and reduce your stress, and improve your self-confidence. So why not combine friendship with exercise to really lead a healthier lifestyle?

Atleto is the perfect app for those seeking fitness friends. Whether you need a running buddy or you want to find someone to play tennis with, this app can help you find people near you who enjoy the same sports as you do. You can even host your own events on this app and find a group of new friends.