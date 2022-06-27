Fossll introduces the next generation of hybrid

Ads

Fossil is excited to launch the newest evolution of our hybrid smartwatch: the Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch. The platform features the classic style of our bestselling traditional watches while boasting essential, everyday smart features, including up to two weeks of battery life*, access to Alexa**, new SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and more. Additionally, alongside the smartwatch release is the introduction of the redesigned Fossil Smartwatches companion app, with more features, functionality and improved user experience.

Gen 6 Hybrid will launch globally on June 27 for INR 17, 633/- (leather and silicone strap styles) and INR 19, 173/- (bracelet styles), and users will enjoy the following new features:

Access To Favorite Alexa Features

Set a reminder, add items to a shopping list, control lights and more with an on-the-go Alexa experience. Available exclusively on select Fossil Group devices, Alexa is preloaded on Gen 6 Hybrid and available to pair with phones running the latest version of Android™ (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS in supported countries. Users can interact with Alexa through voice input via the new microphone, seeing Alexa’s response on the readout display.

New SpO2 and Improved Heart Rate Sensor

In addition to the activity and wellness tracking users have enjoyed in existing generations — sleep, steps, workouts and more — Gen 6 Hybrid boasts a new SpO2 sensor and improved heart rate sensor to unlock more functionality for those working towards their health goals. The SpO2 sensor allows users to track an estimate of blood oxygen measurements to see how well their body is circulating oxygen over time, while the upgraded heart rate sensor allows for continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy.

All-New Dashboard

Wearers will enjoy a redesigned, intuitive display, allowing for a more user-friendly interface. Screens with selection options, such as the app launcher or workout selection screens, now follow the smartwatch’s circular design and utilize the mechanical watch hands as pointers, resulting in an easy-read display.

Gen 6 Hybrid launches first in two design platforms based on the best-selling traditional watches Machine and Stella. Gen 6 Hybrid Machine features a 45mm case with knurled top ring and pushers, a texture inspired by traditional, industrial machining technique. The classic style is available in black, silver-tone or smoke with a brushed, 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap.

Gen 6 Hybrid Stella, featuring a 40.5mm case, is designed with a coin-edge top ring, 150 hand-placed crystals on most styles and bevelled mechanical hands. The smartwatch is available in rose gold-tone, silver-tone and two-tone colorways, with a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap. For additional personalization, Machine and Stella are interchangeable with 24mm and 18mm straps and bracelets respectively, and all Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches feature customizable watch faces.

At Fossil, we are on a continuous and consistent endeavour to revolutionise our products with novel and increased efficiencies. The Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches are conceptualised to delight our users with state of the art experiences, hosted on our bestselling collections of Machine and Stella. Now, with the improved and redesigned Fossil Smartwatches Companion App – we are further cementing our commitment to innovation and functionality being at the forefront of Fossil products.” says Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India.

The new Fossil Smartwatches companion app has been redesigned with more features and an improved user interface. The app, which is compatible with all hybrid Fossil smartwatches, allows users to manage their devices, including:

Personalize Their App Homescreen – Daily snapshot with key updates, watch face syncing and a comprehensive wellness overview.

Customize Their Watch – Change the watch face, quick settings and more.

See Stats At-A-Glance – Find a complete overview of activity, workouts and health metrics, all in one screen.

Existing users who have the Fossil Smartwatches app will receive this update automatically, and new users can download the Fossil Smartwatches app now for both iOS and Android™.