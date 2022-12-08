Fossil India celebrates 15 amazing years in the Indian market

A hallmark of the modern American lifestyle, Fossil India is pleased to celebrate 15 years since inception in the country. Fossil India has been dedicated to making the best of fashion-forward styling accessible to customers across India. Contemporary and iconic as Fossil is, we are proud to have brought the Fossil Group’s most innovative, creative offerings to the market – right from classic timepieces, to up-tech digital watches, to our pro-environment collections that carry forward our commitment to sustainability.

Fossil India’s growth is multi-faceted, and spans across on-ground stores, retail outlets, as well as digital destinations. Today, Fossil is available at over 1000 points of sale across India at Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Reliance, and Croma outlets; we are also among the most popular brands at leading online retailers like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa and Ajio. Our trailblazing growth in India has led to Fossil being ranked No. 1 in fashion watches in department stores, online platforms and multi brand watch doors. As we continue to grow and serve India, today we have 23 exclusive Fossil retail stores pan India, that offer the highest level of customer service. We also deliver to over 20,000 pin codes in India through www.fossil.in.

We offer a wide range of products across categories that include watches, bags, wallets, belts and jewellery for Fossil. Catering to consumer needs for modern, wearable jewellery for everyday looks, our products include demi fine jewellery from brands like Skagen, Michael Kors and Emporio Armani.

As a future forward brand, we are also committed to adopting more sustainable processes to create the biggest impact we can for our people, planet and communities through our sustainability platform. Fossil Group’s pro-planet criteria guides us in integrating more sustainable materials into every product. We have incorporated the use of recycled materials in our manufacturing and packaging process, and aim to transition to using 100% circular packaging and net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“Over the years, we have observed that Fossil’s India market forms a unique customer segment with diverse preferences and refined tastes. Considering innovation and functionality is a core value to Fossil, we continue to improve on our existing product portfolio to cater to the expectations of our ever-evolving audiences. This year we launched the evolution ranges of our Gen 6 smartwatches – Hybrid and Venture which were conceptualised to delight our users with state of the art experiences, boasting on our bestselling stellar collections. Over the years, we’ve crafted a diverse array of accessories from bags to demi-fine jewellery, with the goal to make fashion accessible to everyone. Furthermore, to bring the world’s best designs and styles to our Indian audience, we often collaborate with brands that mirror our principles. This year alone, as of now, we have collaborated with several international brands and introduced it in India like Fossil x Batman Collection, Fossil x Smiley, Fossil x Maui & Sons, Fossil x Jeff Staple, with more in the pipeline, and these were spectacularly well received by our Indian customers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for continuing to support us on all our endeavours.” – Mr. Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India

“The future of Fossil in India is extremely promising, as we evolve to build for a new digital-first market, with an emphasis on sustainability. Indian audiences are early adopters of new technology, and have supported us in our continuous endeavour to revolutionise our products. We hope that the many innovations that we have planned to launch in the future, will be as well received by our customers, which only strengthens our commitment to innovate even more so in the future.” – Mr. Gautam Sharma, Senior Vice President Brands (Asia Pacific), Fossil Group

“As we move into the future, our commitment to our customers evolves beyond more than just our products. The Fossil brand stands for individuality, innovation, and the creative spirit. This drives us today to focus on a future-forward and sustainable business model that contributes to transforming the planet for the better. Technology is set to be a driving force in both our products and our processes for the future, by 2030, we hope to reduce our carbon emissions to net zero.” – Ms. Annemiek Ballesty Alsem, Senior Vice President, Head of APAC Commercial, Fossil Group