Fortnite OG: Drop Back into Battle Royale Chapter 1!

Fortnite fans rejoice! Chapter 1 of the popular battle royale game is returning for a limited time in Season 5 of Chapter 4.The OG map, weapons, and vehicles will all be available, along with a new OG Battle Pass. Players will be able to drop into Tilted Towers, Dusty Depot, and all their other favorite locations from Chapter 1. They’ll also be able to use the classic Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, and Hunting Rifle.

Key Highlights:

The OG season will last for four weeks, starting on November 15, 2023. During that time, players will be able to earn exclusive rewards by completing challenges and progressing through the Battle Pass.

What to Expect in Fortnite OG:

Fortnite OG will be a nostalgia trip for many players. The map, weapons, and vehicles will all be exactly as they were in Chapter 1. Players can expect to find all their favorite POIs, including Tilted Towers, Dusty Depot, and Retail Row.

The OG season will also feature a new Battle Pass with exclusive rewards. Players will be able to earn new skins, back blings, pickaxes, and more.

Why is Fortnite OG Returning?

Epic Games has not officially said why they are bringing back Chapter 1, but it is likely due to the fact that many players have been asking for it. Chapter 1 is considered by many to be the golden age of Fortnite, and players are excited to have the chance to relive it.

How to Get Started in Fortnite OG:

To get started in Fortnite OG, simply download the latest update for the game. Once the update is installed, you will be able to select Chapter 1 from the main menu.

You will need to purchase the OG Battle Pass if you want to earn exclusive rewards. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, and you can earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks by progressing through the Battle Pass.

Tips for Success in Fortnite OG:

Here are a few tips for success in Fortnite OG:

Drop into a popular POI like Tilted Towers or Dusty Depot if you want to get into the action right away.

Use the classic Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, and Hunting Rifle to take down your opponents.

Build structures to protect yourself and gain an advantage over your enemies.

Work together with your teammates to eliminate other squads and win the game.

Fortnite OG is a great opportunity for players to relive the golden age of the game. The OG map, weapons, and vehicles are all returning, along with a new OG Battle Pass. If you’re a fan of Fortnite, be sure to check out Fortnite OG when it launches on November 15, 2023.