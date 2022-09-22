Flipkart Big Billion Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale offers and discounts

MIVI Duopods F40: Originally Priced at INR 1199, consumers can buy F40 at a discounted price of INR 699

The Made in India DuoPods feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that provide studio-quality sound and allow you to experience every beat of your favorite tracks. The Mivi duopods also come with ergonomic and lightweight earbuds that offer excellent comfort to the ears of the wearer. It is equipped with dual microphones so that users can enjoy crystal clear calls. The device contains built-in voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for convenience. Furthermore, users may change the audio tracks and accept or reject calls with a single tap on the earbuds. Duopods F40 is available in 5 color variants, white, black, grey, green, and blue.

MIVI Collar Classic Pro: The original price of Mivi Collar Classic Pro is INR 1199 and is available at the discounted price of INR 799 In Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

The Collar Flash Pro comes with a 13mm driver offering the best sound quality in the industry. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours and a battery capacity of 190*2mAh. The collar comes with a Type-C USB charging cable that provides super-fast charging. The device is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 which has a radius of 30 feet for the best connectivity and also has PNC noise cancellation feature that keeps all surrounding noises away and prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey and Red.

MIVI Fort S100: The original price of Mivi Fort S100 is INR 4,999 and the discounted price is INR 3,299.

The Mivi Fort S100 soundbars are equipped with a 2.2-channel system that delivers balanced audio. It features two inbuilt subwoofers for deep bass. They come with three equalizer modes — Movies, News, and Music — allowing users to customize the audio output according to the content they are watching. The soundbar is fitted with multiple input options such as AUX, USB, and coaxial. They also feature Bluetooth v5 technology for wireless music streaming. According to the company, these soundbars have a wireless range of up to 10 meters and provide an output of 100W.

MIVI Duopods F30: Customers can buy MIVI Duopods F30 at a discounted price of 799 in FlipKart Big Billion Day Sale.

In addition to its incredible audio capabilities, the Mivi F30 offers a worry-free battery life of up to 42 hours with the charging case and 10 hours with just a quick 10-minute charge. Mivi earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and are rated as IPX4 for sweat and water resistance. F30 offers 10m operation range with Bluetooth v5.0. DuoPods F30 delivers a pocket-friendly, stylish form factor in a variety of colors. Intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the compact stick-style buds enable DuoPods F30 users to effortlessly take calls, change tracks and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri.

Other Products:

MIVI Duopods M30 – Original price: 1,299; Discounted Price: 599

MIVI Duopods F60 – Original Price: 1,499; Discounted Price: 899

MIVI Collar D25 –Original Price: 999; Discounted Price: 599

MIVI Fort S16 –Original Price: 1,499; Discounted Price: 1,199

MIVI Fort S24 – Original Price: 1,999; Discounted Price: 1,499

MIVI Fort S60 – Original Price: 3,499; Discounted Price: 2,299

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:

MIVI Duopods A550: A500 duopods are available at a discounted price of INR 999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Original price: INR 2999

MIVI Duopods A550 has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and offer up to 50 hours of playtime in gaming applications. They can be fully charged via USB-C in less than an hour and deliver high-quality sound. The duopods also feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC), which screens out unpleasant noises. The quad-microphone setup in A550 makes talking seamless. Up to four color options are available for the Duopods A550 namely blue, black, beige, and coral.

MIVI Collar Flash Pro: Collar Flash Pro are available at a discounted price of INR 999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Original price: INR 2999

