Flexnest Launches Smart Foldable Treadmill – The Flexpad

Flexnest, a leading D2C fitness brand has announced the launch of India’s 1st Smart Connected walking pad, the Flexpad. As with all smart Flexnest Equipment, the new Flexpad connects to the Flexnest App to give you 500+ trainer guided workouts and 50+ virtual walks. It also comes with an in-built Bluetooth speaker and a remote control for operation and speeds up to 12km/hr.

Designed keeping the requirement of home fitness and space constraints in mind, The Flexpad is the ultimate walking pad for a home workout and is sleek enough to be tucked away under the bed or sofa. This is the ideal product for people who do not want to go for a walk outside; with the help of Flexpad, they can now do so indoors.

Flexnest, today has a userbase of more than 60,000. The brand is making strides to complete their connected equipment portfolio with the launch of the Flexpad.

The Flexpad is available at an introductory price of Rs 27,999 including shipping and taxes. The brand also offers COD and 0% EMI in addition to free shipping. Customers can buy the product directly from the Flexnest website or can also visit partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa Man, Nykaa Fashion and Tata Cliq Luxury.

Flexnest’s current portfolio includes smart products like Flexbikes, Flexrowers, Flextrainers to strength equipment like Flexibell, Flexikettle, Flexbarbell, and exercise accessories like smart weighing scales, massage guns, yoga ranges, etc.

Raunaq Singh Anand Co-Founder, Flexnest says, “Our goal is to deliver quality to our customers. The idea behind the Flexpad was to provide the community with a machine they will love, that is easy to store, exciting to use – making it Fitness that Fits. Our tech team has been working tirelessly to provide a seamless experience on the Flexnest App and our users are surely going to experience the best in game with the Flexpad.”

Key features of the product include:

The Most Compact Treadmill in the Market

Designed-in-Germany by the best product designers, The Flexpad is true 21st century cutting-edge design, built for home use

Live Classes & Virtual Walks on the Flexnest App

Connect your iPad/Tablet/Phone with the Flexnest App and stream over 500+ Classes including Walking and Running Classes from India’s top instructors

In-Built Bluetooth Speaker

Listen to your favourite music with the In-Built music speaker! The ultimate workout motivation to pump up those workouts

Fitness that Fits in your home

Unlike traditional, bulky treadmills which are built for commercial gyms, The Flexpad is designed from the ground up to be the most compact, easy-to-use treadmill for home

Explore the world – 50+ virtual walks

The Flexpad offers scenic walking routes in over 50+ exotic locations across the world from Paris to New York. Go walk and workout in a different cities and country every time – right from your bedroom.