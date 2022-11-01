Flexnest Launches India’s 1st Smart Rowing Machine – Flexrower

Flexnest, a leading name in the fitness industry, has announced the launch of the Flexrower; India’s 1st Smart, Connect Rowing Machine. After acquiring 2000+ customers for the Flexbike, in a span of 6 months and with this launch, the brand is making strides to complete its connected equipment portfolio and the launch of the smart rowers is indeed a strategic step in this direction.

The Flexrowers are available in 2 variants: The Flexrower and The Flexrower+. The Flexrower+ uses real water to provide resistance, so you get a natural feel and genuine water rowing sound & experiences as you row. The Flexrower, on the other hand, offers a silent, magnetic resistance and smooth row.

Key features of both variants include:

Bluetooth enabled – The Flexrower connects seamlessly to Android and iOS tablets and phones via Bluetooth

Raunaq Singh Anand, Co-Founder, Flexnest, expressing the elation on the launch, says, “The success of the Flexbike is a testimony of India’s love for connected fitness. Our community has grown to 25,000+ in less than 12 months, and we are working relentlessly to offer a seamless at-home workout experience that is one of its kind. Each pillar – hardware, software and content is given equal importance to assure an immersive and satisfactory workout. We have our fingers crossed, hoping it will be a flourishing success in the market.”

Rhea Singh Anand, Co-Founder, Flexnest, says, “Various brands in the market have been dominating this category of Smart Rowers in the US & European markets. However, Flexnest is the pioneer brand that has introduced this innovation to the Indian market. The Flexrower will introduce an all-new workout experience for Indian consumers, and we are hoping it will be well received in the Indian market.”

The Flexrower is priced at Rs 35,999 and the Flexrower+ at Rs 59,999. Both variants are available to pre-book for February deliveries. Price includes shipping and taxes. Flexnest also offers COD and 0% EMI available along with free shipping.