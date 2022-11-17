Flexnest launches Entry-Level Smart, Fitness Bike – Flexbike Lite at Rs 19,999

Flexnest, a leading D2C fitness brand has announced the launch of its all new Flexbike Lite.Like other smart Flexnest Equipment, the new Flexbike Lite is bluetooth enabled and connects to the Flexnest app to give users 100+ virtual rides from cities like Paris and New York and 500+ trainer led-classes directly to your home.

Founded in 2021, Flexnest, today has a user base of more than 60,000+ people. The brand is making strides to complete their connected equipment portfolio with the Flexbike Lite. With this launch the brand forays into the value segment, pricing the bike at Rs 19,999. For people who are looking to start with the basics of spinning, the Flexbike Lite is the true value addition that will get them started!

The Flexbike Lite is available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 including shipping and taxes. The brand also offers cash on delivery and 0% EMI in addition to free shipping. Customers can buy the product directly from the Flexnest website or can also visit partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa Man, Nykaa Fashion and Tata Cliq Luxury.

Flexnest’s current portfolio includes smart products like Flexbikes, Flexrowers, Flextrainers to strength equipment like Flexibell, Flextread, Flexikettle, Flexbarbell, and exercise accessories like smart weighing scales, massage guns, yoga ranges, etc.

The Flexbike Lite brings to you the essential features of The Iconic Flexbike including: