QR codes are simply a short form of quick response code and have existed since 1994. Today, these codes are in use across many businesses and different places to help contain COVID-19. As a matter of fact, the year 2020 saw around 11 million households using scanned QR codes.

Another name for this sign-in system is simply a visitor’s management system or VMS. You can also refer to the QR code as a people flow management system. For employers and employees, the QR code can provide a quick digital solution to enter or exit workplaces efficiently and safely.

Depending on your preference, you can even access various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Instagram using a QR code. Better still, you may access your hotel website or view guest profiles with the help of a QR code.

Here are additional of using QR codes during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic:

1. Pre-Screening and Pre-Registration of Employees and Visitors

The pre-registration process at this time of the pandemic can include a few risk assessment questionnaires. Like asking guests to provide their opinion on the prevailing health regulations. You may as well send safety and health policies digitally to your invited guests.

These policies include social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing, and temperature checks, particularly when checking in at a hotel or resort. Your employees may also complete a similar pre-screening and pre-registration process as part of their customer service. In addition, you may remind them of the safety and health protocols to be observed prior to serving hotel guests.

Once both employees and hotel guests meet all the laid down pre-registration criteria, you may allow them to check-in through a unique QR code using their mobile or other hand-held smart devices. The QR code will come in handy to help control the spread of coronavirus among your guests, employees, and other hoteliers during the usual interaction.

2. Enhancing Security Protocols Around Your Premises

A flow management system in your workplace can be a reliable physical security tool for your data, staff, and your hotel business. Usually, this system consists of security features that integrate with facial recognition capabilities and global watchlists for ID documentation and verification during special occasions like birthday parties and other anniversaries.

Assigning every employee and hotel guest a unique QR code can be an invaluable way of providing access to only those permitted to access your business premises. The QR code holders will access the building, scan or swipe through turnstiles, and gain access to their hotel rooms.

3. Promoting Contactless for Covid-19 Pandemic Safety

You can combine digital signage and a touchless QR code check-in to prevent crowding in your building. The digital signage will help direct visitors and employees to different departments, while the QR code will ensure an efficient flow of all pre-approved employees and hotel guests. Both options can create a wonderful hotel guest experience.

A touchless check-in via visitors’ and employees’ smartphones can eliminate long queues at check-in or check-out points. This touchless check-in option can protect front desk receptionists, security personnel, and their fellow employees. Likewise, the QR code can help create social distancing among your hotel guests.

4. Increasing Overall Productivity

A state-of-the-art digital check-in system using a unique QR code can easily facilitate a safe and seamless customer experience. It can also provide your company with helpful data needed to monitor daily operations, trends, and customer satisfaction.

This data can be in the form of the average duration of daily visits, the purpose for the visits, and the busiest times of a typical working day. This piece of information can provide proper insight into the front desk staffing, security upgrades, and necessary coordination to promote social distancing to meet hotel guest expectations.

5. Ensuring Safe Storage of All Data

The need to safeguard your business data is even more important, especially at this time of the pandemic. For instance, the information about your employees’ wellness, health, and recent contacts needs to be kept safe for future reference.

This information is also necessary to facilitate and promote a safe working environment when handling hotel amenities. That is why you need to go the extra mile to take data privacy regulations into consideration to stay ahead of your competitors.

You may need to use the most appropriate digital sign-in system to ensure that your employees’ and guests’ data are stored securely. That said, implementing and imposing an efficient QR code sign-in system on your company can be a great way to welcome hotel guests.

Final Thought

At this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the QR codes have become important tools across many sectors and hotels. These unique codes have helped employers to implement social distancing, secure data, and make each hotel guest’s stay comfortable. So, if you don’t have a QR code in place, this is the time to purchase one.