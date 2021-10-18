The pandemic enforces people to stay at home. Still, they need to get access to healthcare from their homes. How should they do that? Mobile solutions are the evolution of healthcare software development.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of new technology trends that tend to be a necessity in the future. Let’s dive into the challenges mobile health solutions address and what mobile apps are on the rise in the industry.

What Challenges Does Mobile Health Apps Address?

The mobile health market is quite diverse, but the target users can be divided into two groups: patients and doctors. Whatever challenges a mobile health solution may address, it will help either doctors or their patients. So, they may target only one group (fitness apps), both groups (telemedicine), or subgroups (apps for laboratory assistants).

As has been mentioned above, mobile health apps solve different issues, and it’s time to cover some of the key ones. When it comes to patients, mobile health apps typically cover the issues below:

Self-care

Scheduling

Chronic disease management

Mental health management

Wellness and lifestyle

Fitness

Symptom monitoring

Below is several doctor’s challenges mobile health apps address:

Patient health tracking

Financial records management

Remote patient monitoring

Disease diagnosis

Appointment management

Health records management

5 Examples of Mobile Health Apps That Are Trendy in 2021

Telemedicine

Though the demand for telemedicine solutions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still popular. There’s no need to visit a doctor offline for some common issues such as getting prescriptions or doctor consultations. With the help of telemedicine apps, patients and doctors can share information online. For doctors, this results in saving time that can be spent on critical patients. Telemedicine enables contactless healthcare principles that are vital during the pandemic.

Fitness Solutions

During the pandemic lockdown, most fitness centers and gyms were closed. To keep their business on the run, they had to go online. Thus, fitness apps are the next healthcare apps’ evolution. Modern fitness solutions almost replace physical fitness centers as they provide recorded classes and training sessions. They offer yoga classes, dance classes, stretching, etc. This type of healthcare app was a handful tool that helped people keep fit while they were staying at home. Even after the lockdown, the apps are still popular among their target users.

Wearable Gadgets

Another category of trendy apps is wearable gadgets. After the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about their health. Such mobile health apps are built for smartwatches to track users’ health in real-time. For example, they can monitor and track pulse, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen, and even stress. Smartwatches are especially popular among people who do sports: different workout modes help them track their fitness.

Remote Health Monitoring

Some patients need health monitoring every day. Since they can’t visit or stay at the hospital every day, such apps help doctors monitor their patient’s health remotely. This saves time and simplifies the monitoring process for both sides. Patients apply wearable devices that track their health with sensors and send the data to doctors.

Productivity Apps

Most employees continue to work remotely, and it’s hard enough to be productive all the time. As part of wellness and mental health apps, they help consumers trace their tasks and activities, improving their productivity and output during the day. When people feel more productive, they physically and mentally feel better.

In a Nutshell

Mobile health trends will be a necessity in the near future. They make the communication between patients and doctors smooth while making it easier to monitor your health on your own. There are a lot of healthcare startups in the industry, so it’s time to find a reliable software development partner and join the race, isn’t it?