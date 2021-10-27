If you need to transport your vehicle several hundred miles and would rather not drive it, overland auto transport might be the way to go. Are you wondering which auto transport company to choose for your relocation needs? Check out Montway auto transport reviews for a comprehensive report on all Montway’s services and price structures. You may also compare Montway’s prices and services with other top-rated shipping companies and get a free personalized quote online.

Whether you’re buying or selling, relocating with the military, or just don’t want to put the miles on your car, Montway has you covered. As one of the largest auto shipping companies in the business, this Illinois-based company has customers all over the United States and even ships internationally. They work with more than 15 thousand different drivers and carriers to move over 100,000 vehicles each year. Montway’s size and competitive reach ensure your transport goes quickly and smoothly for the best possible price.

Below are 5 things to know about Montway’s auto transportation services.

Highly rated

Companies and people alike love Montway. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and service awards from Google, Montway’s highly rated services also have excellent customer reviews. Transport and moving companies have also weighed in, making Montway number one in auto transportation. Most clients are more than satisfied with Montway’s prices, availability, and service. Customers name efficiency, cost, ease of use, and driver attitude as the top reasons to choose Montway’s vehicle relocation services over any other company.

Free Quote

Montway serves clients right from their home page by making it easy to get a free quote for your specific vehicle relocation needs. Simply click or tap on their homepage, talk with a representative through chat, or make a quick phone call to get a free quote. Montway makes getting a quote quick and easy, and best of all, completely free.

Low shipping costs

Not only is Montway one of the largest auto shipping firms, but it is also one of the cheapest. Rates start at less than $2 per mile for short trips (less than 500 miles) and less than $.60 per mile for longer trips (more than 1500 miles). Montway’s rates vary by vehicle type, distance, price of fuel, and other factors. Each customer can get an estimate by typing in the transport origin and destination, vehicle details, and type of transport (open or enclosed). Typically, customers can expect a bill of less than $1,000 for trips under 500 miles, depending on the type of transport and the time of year, among other factors. Best of all, you don’t need to pay a dime until your vehicle ships. That’s right. Montway offers no deposit or upfront costs for booking their services. While Montway cannot offer guaranteed pricing on their shipments, they do offer a competitive rate for the industry as well as the highest ratings from trusted sources. You can choose to pay by credit card or by cash on delivery with a deposit upfront.

Wide variety of vehicles

No matter your vehicle moving needs, Montway transports a wide variety of vehicles to numerous locations. From classic cars and trucks to ATVs, motorcycles, and golf carts, Montway can carry most vehicle types to most destinations. There are some limits to their services. For example, they do not ship boats, recreational vehicles, or campers. Prices depend on several factors, including what kind of transport (enclosed or open) you choose, length of trip, the time of year, and fuel costs, to name a few. If your vehicle doesn’t run or is otherwise inoperable, extra fees may apply to cover labor costs. Montway even carries vehicles to Hawaii and Alaska as well as overseas in some cases.

Complimentary insurance

Montway covers your insurance needs while transporting your vehicle, so you can rest easy knowing your vehicle is in good hands. No need to worry about your car or truck being transported overland since Montway covers all vehicles up to $250,000 while in transit. Coverage includes the company’s own carrier liability policy and a contingency policy that helps protect your vehicle in case of damage. Overseas insurance coverage varies slightly but is still available.