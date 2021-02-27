Businesses across the world are prioritizing remote-centered work and are measuring employee productivity by results rather than hours clocked at the office. Under this new model, anyone who exaggerates their qualifications won’t last.

In a remote-work-centered world, job candidates need all the experience and qualifications they can get. Qualifications in many industries are typically determined by certifications. While there are many certifications you can obtain over the weekend, the following certifications are more distinguished and will serve you better in a remote career.

Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification

In a remote-work-centered world, it’s all about generating income from home. Becoming a CMA is one of the best ways to earn a remote income. Many financial departments are moving out of the physical office and into the cloud and soon, it will be standard for corporations to hire entirely remote financial teams.

To pass the exam on the first try, you’ll need to dedicate between 300-400 hours to studying and take a CMA prep course. However, you must meet specific educational requirements before you can take the exam. You’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (determined by the IMA) and at least two years of experience working in accounting or financial management.

You’ll also need to become an IMA member and keep your membership current each year.

If you love finances, becoming a CMA is a worthy pursuit. You could earn an average of $88,000 per year or more depending on your position and area of expertise.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification

CPAs will always be in demand as long as people are required to pay taxes. If you’ve got some time on your hands and you want a certification that will help you earn more money, go for a CPA license.

Becoming a certified CPA is similar to a CMA, but with a larger focus on crunching numbers. It’s perfect if you just want to work with numbers and don’t want the added decision-making responsibilities of a CMA.

Microsoft Office certifications

If you’re planning to get certified in one Microsoft Office product, like Excel, you may as well get certified in all of the Office applications. While Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are used most frequently, the rest of the applications are quite useful.

To increase your value in the remote marketplace, get proficient in OneNote, Outlook, Access, Publisher, and SharePoint.

If you need to do some desktop publishing, but don’t have time to learn the complexities of Adobe InDesign, you’ll find Microsoft Publisher to be an easier (and cheaper) alternative.

Microsoft Access will help you manage databases and run reports without requiring you to learn PHP or MySQL. Granted, you probably should learn MySQL if you’re going to continue managing data. However, you could acquire a client who needs their data transferred from Access to MySQL and you’ll only be able to help them if you know Access.

Although better options exist today, many organizations still use Outlook and SharePoint. Even if you never use these applications for yourself, you can use your knowledge for your clients.

Web Development

If you work in tech, get certified in web development. Regardless of what you do, you’ll always have clients asking if you know anyone who can help them with their website. Most of the time, the help they need isn’t a big deal. You’d be surprised at how many people need help managing content built with a drag-and-drop editor. Some people just want to change the color of some text or replace an image.

When you get certified in web development, you can pick up some quick side gigs and start padding your savings account. Or, you can learn in-depth and become a bonafide freelance web programmer.

Some kind of programming language

To get certified in a programming language, you’ll need to learn basic HTML and CSS first. However, that’s the easy part. Once you have that under your belt, look for a programming language that calls to you. For example, Basic, C+, Ruby, Python, and PHP are all popular (and useful) options.

You should probably learn JavaScript no matter what since it’s part of most standard web projects. In addition to JS, find a programming language with projects that interest you. For example, if you lean toward WordPress, learn PHP. If you like the idea of creating software, learn Basic and C+.

You’ll end up learning more than one language anyway, so just start somewhere.

Certifications will soon be required

Soon, certification status will be the only way remote employers can filter out applicants they don’t feel are qualified. Get certified now so you’ll be prepared for this future potential.