Everybody knows that there are professional, dedicated, and motivated people behind every successful company. Every business is a complex mechanism that consists of many elements, but people have always been (and will likely always be) the major driving power of this mechanism.

Finding the right professionals and ensuring they coexist and work together to reach your business goals is the ultimate goal of every entrepreneur or leader. But, despite a common belief, hiring is only a tiny part of this process. What stands at the core and ensures success is talent mapping.

If you have never heard of it before, the chances are that your talent acquisition strategy is underperforming. But you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we are going to tell you what talent mapping is and show why you should care about it.

What Is Talent Mapping?

Okay, so your HR team does just fine in posting job openings, interviewing, and selecting candidates. That’s great! But what’s next? When hiring, how do you ensure that you are finding the best match, putting the right people in the right roles, and retaining your top specialists? The concept of talent map is there just for that purpose!

In a nutshell, this term is used to define the process of strategic building of the workforce for reaching short, medium, and long-term goals. Simply put, it is a smart talent acquisition strategy that aligns with your company’s overall business strategy. Talent mapping ensures that the recruitment process doesn’t end up being a quick pointless hire but rather a strategic move that will ensure your success in the long run.

Don’t confuse it with hiring. While hiring is a relatively quick process, talent mapping is an ongoing activity that stimulates business growth.

To help you grasp the idea better, let’s define the three essential stages that shape the process. So, here is what talent mapping consists of:

identifying gaps within your organization and defining the need for new roles;

revamping existing descriptions and roles to match your overall business strategy and needs;

building compelling lateral and upward career paths to retain top talent.

As you can see, it goes far beyond traditional recruitment. Thanks to this difference, it can deliver more tangible results and boost overall success. But how do you get started?

To integrate this practice, you can hire a full-time, in-house specialist who can align your strategies. Or you can give it a try using professional talent mapping services like the ones offered by Develux to see how your business can benefit from this activity and ensure the best results. If you are still hesitating, read on to learn about the biggest advantages!

5 Reasons You Need Talent Mapping

So, now you have a better idea of what it is and the purpose of mapping. But what exactly can your company gain from this approach?

Here are the top five benefits you can enjoy.

Building a Viable Talent Pool

First and foremost, since mapping is directly related to recruitment in general, obviously, its main goal is to help you build a pool of specialists. That’s already an advantage. However, the biggest benefit is that it enables you to create a smart pool of people who will drive your business forward.

This practice is used to make hiring smarter and more efficient than ever. In the framework of mapping, you will be identifying the gaps and needs of your business. Also, you will be using market intelligence and analytics. Thanks to these steps, you will be able to find the right matches for all your roles and maximize the benefits of staffing for overall success.

Aligning Strategies

It doesn’t take much time or effort to find just anyone to fill in the position in your company. That’s what staffing is mostly about – filling in the gaps, often thoughtlessly.

However, talent mapping is much different. It keeps your business strategy at the core. Respectively, it focuses on acquiring the best specialists who have the potential to contribute to your company’s growth and prosperity.

Thus, if you adopt this approach, you will minimize thoughtless staffing and make your bet on hiring for your specific needs. In the long run, this will help you reach your goals.

Ensuring Retention Through Career Development

As was already mentioned, this hiring strategy goes far beyond just hiring. The process continues even after you fill your positions with the right candidates as you start building compelling lateral and upward career paths.

Career pathing is an integral part of the process. It also offers a number of benefits. First of all, by creating compelling opportunities for professional growth, you boost your employees’ motivation and encourage them to keep working to their best ability in the long-term perspective.

Secondly, career pathing will help you maximize the retention of your top employees, keeping everyone happy.

Identifying Potential Leavers

Apart from retaining the best specialists, this staffing approach enables you to identify potential leavers.

As we discussed earlier, one of the three major stages included in talent mapping is identifying gaps within your organization and defining the need for new roles. In practice, this means that you will be continuously closely monitoring your employees’ performance. This will help you define the gaps and see the signs of potential leavers.

As a result, the immediate leave of someone from your team won’t be such a big surprise for you. This is also a big benefit.

Minimizing Time to Hire

It’s natural to wonder how this tactic can help you reduce the time to hire if it is a more thorough, complex, and continuous process than regular staffing. That’s true; it’s more complex. But that doesn’t mean that it has to take more time.

Once you integrate this approach into your strategy and streamline the process, you will always be aware of your team’s performance, gaps, and business needs. Respectively, you will have a better idea of what you should be looking for. Thus, finding the right talents will take less time.

The Bottom Line

Talent mapping may not be a new word in the business landscape. In fact, it has been around for long enough to prove its effectiveness.

Today, many companies across the globe are using this approach to make sure that people they hire complement their teams best and allow the entire organization to work as a single unit and reach the set short, medium, and long-term goals.

Hopefully, after reading this article, you have all the answers you’ve been looking for. Now, you should have a solid understanding of what it means to map talent and what benefits it can bring to your business. All that is left for you is to decide whether this approach is right for your organization.