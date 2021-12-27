There’s no doubt that playing the lottery is a fun pastime. However, if you’re a regular player, it can sometimes be hard to keep track of your gaming.

Thankfully, like so many other things these days, there’s an app for that! Whatever help you need to better manage your lottery playing, there is an app out there that can help.

In this guide, we’re exploring the five most useful lottery apps to help you on your journey toward becoming a big winner.

Benefits of Using a Lottery App

While many players buy lottery tickets just for the fun of it, the goal is still to try and win big. Of course, the only way to win is to buy tickets, and lottery apps can help you buy, manage, and check your tickets—and a whole lot more.

Lottery apps are the best way to stay organized with your numbers and to make sure you’re playing your favorite games as efficiently as possible.

Jackpocket

If you want access to some of the biggest jackpots in the world right in your pocket, then Jackpocket is the app for you. Unfortunately, it is only available to US players.

Jackpocket allows lottery enthusiasts to buy tickets for state and national lottery games all in one place. The app complies with all US laws and regulations for lottery sales and is safe and secure.

The app is also very user-friendly and easy to use. It supports multiple payment methods and also offers great bonuses and discounts for new players and referrals.

If you’re looking for a lotto retailer that you can carry around with you on your phone, Jackpocket has got you covered.

Lottery Hub

If you’re one of those players who like to stay on top of drawing results, then Lottery Hub is a great way to stay organized. The app allows players to enter their state and national tickets for reliable storage and review.

Lottery Hub shows lottery results for Mega Millions, US Powerball, and other state lotteries. By uploading your own numbers, you can easily check your tickets and see if you’re the newest big winner.

This app also keeps track of draw dates so you’ll never forget to check your ticket. Best of all, this app is also free!

SpinToWin

If you want all of the excitement of playing the big lottery games but are trying to stick to a budget, SpinToWin might be able to help. SpinToWin is a free app that gives users the chance to participate in daily giveaways and sweepstakes—for free!

That’s right, not only is the app free, but all of the entries in the various games are as well. However, the cash prizes are very real. Each day, players are presented with a different raffle, lottery draw, or scratch card game where they can win big.

There are daily, monthly, and even quarterly giveaways as well. Prizes in the app range from tokens to playing more games, up to a grand prize of $10,000.

If you’re looking for more ways to play without breaking the bank, this is the perfect app for you.

True Random Number Generator

Are your lucky numbers just not hitting? Maybe it’s time to switch it up, but you have no idea what numbers to choose. That’s where True Random Number Generator comes in.

As the name suggests, this app is a random number generator that uses a special algorithm to come up with truly random values. Not only is the app free, but unlike many other free apps, it is also completely ad-free.

Aside from choosing your lottery numbers for each draw, this app can come be used in many other situations. For example, if you’re missing dice during a board game, or don’t have a coin for a coin flip. You never know when else it can come in handy!

SmartCaptain

When it comes to playing smart, every experienced lottery player knows that joining a lottery pool is the way to go. Lottery pools, also called lottery syndicates, are simply a group of people—be they friends, family, co-workers, or strangers—who pool lottery tickets together.

Every member shares the cost of tickets, while also splitting all of the winnings. Lottery pools are the only proven way that players can improve their odds of winning without spending more. However, they aren’t the easiest to run. That’s where SmartCaptain comes in.

SmartCaptain is the perfect app for lottery pool administrators. It allows users to scan tickets, keep track of members and their payments, check results, divvy up prizes, and more. With this app, there’s no excuse to start your own lottery pool.

Conclusion

Playing the lottery is meant to be entertaining, but if you find yourself getting stressed because you can’t get organized, there’s not much fun left. Luckily, great lottery apps like those mentioned above help keep it exciting and easy.