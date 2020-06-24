Making a resume is a daunting task as most people miss out on the key elements that need to be present. Though it is understandable to think of your resume from a designer’s perspective, however, it is equally important to focus on the content as it is mostly achievements based.

The following five key elements can help you organize your resume to design a stellar resume:

Optimizing the resume header

The header is the first thing you need to prioritize in a resume outline as it contains the name of the applicant, profile, and vital contact information.

You need to make sure you write name and contact information in a professional manner. Further, avoid providing personal information like date of birth, marital status, etc.

However, what you need to prioritize the most is the profile title. It helps recruiters devise your relevance to the target profile. You can even include a certification here to connect the skills gap between your resume and target profile.

Here are some examples of a profile title:

Certified Graphic Design Artist

Market Research & Media Planner

Image Development Artist

Objective & Professional Summary

Written in a paragraph form, both are placed at the top of your resume. An objective statement and professional summary should talk about your accomplishments & contributions. However, which one is appropriate for your profile depends upon the work experience.

Objective

Acting as a statement of purpose, entry-level professionals should aim for an objective section.

Here, you need to include your most important attributes as a professional and main strength, and explain what you can provide as an employee to the target company instead of listing your expectations.

Professional summary

Professionals with 3+ years of experience should write a professional summary in their resume.

Start your summary with the number of years of experience followed by your current/ last designation. For example: ‘3+ years experienced Designer adept at…’.

Continue in this manner and list out all the major skills you possess while explaining how you can use those skills to benefit the next organization.

Working experience

Deciding the relevance of your resume to the target profile, this is the most important section in your resume.

Be it compliance with designing standards or your prowess with a technical tool. This section should reflect all your contributions and achievements as a professional, and bridge the gap between your application and the target profile.

Here are a few things to keep in mind while curating this section:

Highlight the skills : As a resume is achievements based, make sure you highlight keywords and important skills in each statement. Further, the club a few relevant points under sub-headings that showcase your key strengths. For example, project management & image development, animation & graphic arrangement, etc.

: As a resume is achievements based, make sure you highlight keywords and important skills in each statement. Further, the club a few relevant points under sub-headings that showcase your key strengths. For example, project management & image development, animation & graphic arrangement, etc. Correct verb usage: Use power verbs to showcase the action you are performing and your expertise. Further, make sure the verb form is correct. For example, use the present participle of the verb for the current profile/project.

Making use of the job description

If you think you just need to make one designer resume and then you can use it to apply for any and every job, then you’re wrong. You cannot use the same resume for applying to every job.

You need to customize your resume as per the unique job descriptions distributed by companies.

To do so, look for the required areas of expertise in the job description and then make sure you reflect them in your resume.

However, do not include those skills which you do not have and cannot substantiate. The idea is to highlight the required skills without compromising the integrity of your resume.

Use a correct resume format

From tracking the readability factor to correctly organizing each section, you need to format your resume in a manner that succinctly brings forth your achievements.

As there are two types of resume formats – reverse chronological and functional format, you need to use a resume format appropriate for your profile.

A reverse chronological format showcases a continuous career progression where you list all the information in reverse chronology. That is ideal for professionals with no career gap and entry-level professionals.

However, a functional format is ideal for professionals who are aiming for a career change, and frequent job hoppers. This format has a designated section that allows you to summarize your skills that are relevant to the target profile.

Conclusion

If you incorporate these 5 key elements in your resume correctly, you’ll be able to make a professional resume that can skyrocket your chances of getting hired. Also, these key elements will help you showcase your skills and expertise in a manner that can recruiters understand your application easily. Further, keep in mind that you do not name the header as “resume” or “CV”, write a profiled tile and keep the header devoid of non-vital information.