Here are the top 5 ways to minimize energy consumption in Australia:

Switching off and unplugging appliances that are not in use

Switching off electrical appliances is the easiest and most basic method of reducing household energy consumption. This is not the best solution for maximum energy saving if you leave them plugged in.

Plugged-in appliances tend to draw some energy, but they cease to use power once they are plugged out. Unplugging also saves the appliances from power surges and reduces many risks and Electricity comparison index.

Choosing an energy-saving fridge

There are some things to consider when choosing an energy-saving fridge. These range from the size of the refrigerator to whether or not it has the energy saver switch. When it comes to size, most smaller refrigerators have a high energy saving capability, while the bigger ones tend to consume more energy.

Bigger fridges use more energy because of their large spaces, which they have to cool. This may be one solution, but sometimes a household may need a bigger fridge. How do you reduce the energy consumption of a bigger fridge? It is pretty simple!

You need to buy a fridge with an energy-saving knob or power-saving knob. The knob helps to lower the energy consumption by about 7 per cent by controlling the anti-sweat heaters in the refrigerator.

Seal-proof your house

Seal-proofing your house is getting your house air sealed, water sealed and also insulating your home. This method can reduce energy consumption by up to 17 per cent.

Seal proofing reduces consumption as you will not need heating and cooling appliances in this case.

Switch to the LED lights

LED lights generally use far less energy than their filament and fluorescent counterparts. They use the diode light, which is more efficient in power saving as it does not produce any heat.

All the electric energy consumed by the LEDs is converted to light energy. Mathematically speaking, the led lights use 75 per cent less energy than the filament bulbs.

Apart from the diode lighting, these bulbs also use directional optics. This allows the LED lights to reduce power wastage, typically via light pollution and wastage of energy in illuminating areas not needed, such as the sky.

Another advantage of the LED bulbs is that they can also use DC like from solar energy and the like. Naturally, there is no energy loss in switching from AC to DC. More so, the Electricity comparison index is minimized.

Pick the right washing equipment.

The washing machine is one of the most used electrical equipment in Australian households. Washing machines generally use hot water. Therefore, most of the energy consumed by these appliances is used for heating the cleaning water used for washing.

To save energy consumption on washing equipment, it is better to opt for those that can use cold water for the daily wash. You can also choose to buy high-efficiency washing machines, which reduces the washing and drying time as they spin the clothes much faster than the less efficient ones.

Although washing machines do fantastic work on the laundry, the good old-fashioned way of doing the laundry will save you a lot more on energy consumption than the laundry equipment.

Final Verdict

In conclusion, if you want to minimize energy consumption in your house, you need to purchase equipment with an excellent energy-efficient rating in the market. Besides the rating, you will also need to switch off appliances that are not in use. That way, you will have saved on energy consumption and reduced the Electricity comparison index.