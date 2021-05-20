There are a lot of things you can do to stay safer on the road. How you drive is one of the best ways to safe, as is driving a car with safety technology, like built-in backup cameras and lane assist.

That’s not all! There are other affordable gadgets you can buy for your car that will keep you and your passengers much safer, whether you’re driving in town or on the interstate.

Dash Cam

If your car has a backup camera, you can easily see what’s happening behind your car, but what about what’s happening in front of your car?

A dash cam can be very helpful, even if you spend the majority of your time looking out the windshield. A few reasons why you should have one installed on your dash include:

Having an indisputable record of any accidents

Preventing insurance fraud from drivers and pedestrians who get into accidents on purpose

Recording other reckless drivers and reporting them

Monitoring the safe driving habits of teenage drivers

Dash cams today can also do a lot more than they used to. Modern dash cams can send video straight to your smartphone so you can post a video to your social media accounts.

Smartphone Car Mount

You shouldn’t text and drive, but you do a lot more with your phone than just text. Whether you connect your phone via Bluetooth so you can stream music while you’re on the road or you’re using GPS, fumbling with your phone while your hands should be on the steering wheel can be dangerous. Not to mention, it can be difficult to see your next turn if you have your phone propped up in a cup holder!

Instead of trying to balance your phone on your knee, try a car phone mount. You can find mounts that attach to the vents, dashboard, or your windshield, enabling you to position your phone exactly where you want it.

Many mounts cost less than $20, making them an affordable option. Just make sure you choose a mount that can adjust to fit the size of your phone.

Portable Car Battery Booster

There are a lot of reasons why your car battery might die. It could be old enough to simply give out overnight before you go to work in the morning, it could be drained after spending hours in a cold parking lot, or it could die due to a lack of use while you’re on vacation.

You can always try to jump-start your car the old-fashioned way by finding someone else with a car and jumper cables, but why not make things easier for yourself with a portable car battery booster?

These small booster devices can easily be stored in your trunk and used to jump your battery without help from a stranger. They can save you from getting stranded on the side of a dark road in the middle of the night, and they can even charge other devices, like cell phones and tablets!

Car Organizers

Car organizers are convenient. You can find organizers that help your kids keep their things tidy in the backseat, cup holder organizers that can keep small items sorted, and even purse holders that stretch between the two front seats. However, these organizers are more than just convenient.

Loose objects in the car can become projectiles if you get into an accident. That can be very dangerous! By keeping everything organized, you can keep it secure so it doesn’t go anywhere if you get into a crash.

Portable Air Compressor Pump

Are your tires properly inflated? It’s easy to go days, weeks, or even months without checking, but that can be dangerous. Low tire pressure makes your steering less responsive, it makes handling more difficult, and low tires can generate heat that can result in a blowout.

There’s no need to go to the gas station at the last minute before work when you have a portable air compressor pump! This gadget enables you to fill your car’s tires wherever you may be, whether that’s your driveway or the side of the road. If you have a small leak, using your compressor pump can help you make it home without having to call a tow truck.

Avoid distractions in the car when you’re driving and use the safety features that came with your car when you’re behind the wheel, but you should also use these gadgets if you want to stay safe on the road.