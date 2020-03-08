Fax machines are outdated technology, but several organizations still depend on fax communications to transmit their sensitive documents. Nowadays, there is no need to use an obsolete fax machine or a fax modem. You can use internet fax services.

Free online fax services enable you to send and receive faxes from your PC and mobile devices. Here are five free internet fax services to manage the transmission of sensitive documents without any fear.

1. CocoFax (All in One Fax Service)

To send fax from internet, CocoFax is a reliable fax service with lots of unique features and affordable price plans. It enables you to fax from a computer, internet, email, and mobile devices. Millions of people around the globe are using CocoFax for its reliability and secure services.

Secure and Encrypted Fax Service

For the protection of your sensitive documents from prying eyes, security is an important feature to consider while selecting a fax service. CocoFax features HIPAA compliant faxing to protect your data. Its popularity makes it a part of Digital Trends, PCMag, CNET, Forbes and many others.

You can use this faxing service for international faxing at an affordable rate. There is no need to worry about the additional surcharge and hidden cost. To evaluate its features, you will get a free trial for almost 30 days with a free fax number.

Visit CocoFax homepage to create your account and avail of a free trial. Feel free to cancel your subscription anytime without paying a fee. CocoFax enables you to choose an affordable monthly or annual plan to manage your fax communications.

Fax from Phone and Computer

CocoFax enables you to get the advantage of quick and secure fax services without any limitation. You can send faxes from your computer without a phone line or fax machine. From your phone or laptop, you can send faxes without any issue.

Use an email application or the web browser from your phone or computer and send a fax. You will get a fax number to receive your messages. A user-friendly dashboard of CocoFax can make things easy and affordable for everyone.

2. GotFreeFax

Do you want a fax service without any ads on the cover page? GotFreeFax can be the right choice for you. Feel free to use this service to send online faxes in Canada and the United States. It doesn’t offer fax-receiving functionality.

You are allowed to send only two faxes containing three pages for free in a day. To send more pages, you have to pay almost $1.98 for 20 pages and $2.98 for 30 pages. This fax service offers quick delivery and uses a secure and encrypted connection.

3. PamFax

PamFax works really well on Skype. You will need a prepaid credit to manage fax transmission, but this credit will not expire. Feel free to use this fax service from Windows XP or advanced version, Mac OS X, WebOS, iPad, iPhone, and Android.

With this fax service, you can manage the delivery of worldwide faxes at an affordable rate. It offers an innovative document processing mechanism along with other benefits. You are capable of sending faxes in almost 236 countries.

They offer three pages in a month on a particular location after signup. Remember, sign up is free. After signing up, you can send and receive faxes from Zimbra, Outlook, Google Drive, Dropbox, and SkyDrive.

4. FaxBetter for Free

With FaxBetter, you will get a free fax number to send faxes. You can receive almost 50 pages in a month. After every transmission, you will get a notification about its success. Faxbetter Free can store nearly 1,000 pages that you can access online.

You can’t use a free fax number to send faxes. Get the advantage of email to fax service to manage your faxes. A free trial of 30 days is available for everyone to evaluate its features.

5. FaxZero

FaxZero can be an effective option as compared to other fax services. It enables you to send five free faxes of three pages in a day. You can do this without signing up for this service. There is no need to worry about the misuse of your personal data.

This service enables you to enter a fax number, attach a fax document and type a cover letter. Now you are ready to send your fax. It doesn’t have a mobile app.

Wrapping up

To cut a long story short, internet fax services are high in demand because of their convenience and affordability. The internet is flooded with several online fax services. For this reason, we have shortlisted five best free fax services to fax from the internet.

We have started with CocoFax because it is an all in one service for business professionals. You can trust this service for international faxing. Occasional users may find that GotFreeFax is a good option.

However, each service has its pros and cons. For this reason, choose a service as per your needs and budget. If you want to share your experience, shoot your feedback in the comment box below.