There are several essential phases of the DevOps lifecycle to optimize your workflow. According to recent studies, over 60% of companies who implement the DevOps methodology release software more frequently than with other approaches. In addition, nearly 40% of enterprises report higher quality in their code production. As a software development manager, you need to know the most important DevOps phases to optimize your workflow. This way, you can accelerate your deployment speed, drive collaboration, and efficiency throughout your pipeline. Read on to learn about several essential phases of the DevOps lifecycle to optimize your workflow.

Continuous Development

First, continuous development is an essential DevOps phase to optimize your team’s workflow. During this stage, engineers must plan the software application. To do this, team members usually work together to visualize how the finished product will look. Often, this involves creating wireframe sketches of the application. This will help you easily create responsive websites or software products faster. Once everyone understands the application vision, developers start writing code and building the user interface. Throughout the process, they may use source code management tools to maintain the programs as well. Definitely, planning and programming are essential components of the continuous development DevOps phase.

Continuous Integration

Next, DevOps teams must work through the continuous integration phase to optimize their products. Importantly, developers use continuous integration to add new code and support more advanced features. Typically, developers run unit testing, code review, and compilation testing as they generate new code. In addition, many DevOps teams use automation and optimization tools to ship their updates faster. For example, you can install JFrog Pipelines to implement continuous integration infrastructure in your build process. Notably, this platform can automate everything in your build process from code to production. Plus, it scales horizontally to support thousands of users. Absolutely, continuous integration is an essential phase of the DevOps lifecycle to optimize your build speed.

Continuous Testing

In addition, DevOps teams must continuously test their software to optimize their workflows. Often, application testers use automated testing tools to scan code for bugs. With these tools, quality assurance engineers can test multiple code bases to ensure there are no functionality flaws. Notably, some tools also provide recommendations for fixing the error. This way, you can save more time along the way. Naturally, automation also saves a lot of work from manually executing tests as well. Indeed, some automation test systems allow you to schedule test cases at predefined times. Then, you can test your programs as you need them checked. Certainly, continuous testing is critical to increase code quality in your DevOps workflow.

Continuous Monitoring & Feedback

Moreover, continuous monitoring and feedback is another important stage in the DevOps lifecycle. Ideally, you should automate your server and performance monitoring to understand the health of your applications. By recording data all the time, you do not need to worry if your API spot test missed something critical. In addition, DevOps teams should collect regular feedback using surveys and bug reports. When conducting user testing, you can collect net promoter scores (NPS) from your customers to learn if they would recommend your product. Typically, everyone on the product team has access to these comments and insights in the DevOps culture. Thus, engineers can work to improve their applications accordingly. In short, continuous monitoring and feedback are essential to streamline DevOps development.

Continuous Deployment

Furthermore, continuous deployment is another important phase of the DevOps lifecycle. Notably, continuous deployment automates the release process. With this infrastructure, you can fully automate your deployments without any manual intervention. Once configured, you can automatically release all of your validated changes to your end users. This eliminates the need to schedule your releases. By deploying smaller, more frequent releases, you can get user feedback quickly and identify any accuracy issues as well. Typically, continuous deployment works best when you have a rigorous, reliable automated testing environment. Therefore, try to get your other DevOps phases configured before automating your code releases with continuous deployment.

