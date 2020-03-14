Five easy ways to Document Your Life

With each passing year, it seems like time speeds up and memories are made in the blink of an eye. Don’t worry, there are plenty of clever yet simple ways to record memories. Here are five ways to document your life.

Classic Journal

The go-to method for many people who document their lives is to keep a journal. Keeping a daily, weekly, or monthly journal to document events, emotions, and situations are meditative and calming. Journaling can be used as a form of self-therapy to track how positive and negative events impact mood and overall well-being. The great thing about journaling is that there is no right or wrong way to do it. A journal can be lists of things you’d like to achieve, single sentences about the day, letters to yourself, poetry, or anything in between.

Photo Journal

Photos and memories go hand-in-hand, which makes a photo journal perfect for documenting life. Many people end up collecting thousands of photos over time, most of which sit forgotten on hard drives. Put photos to use by creating a photo journal.

Photo albums may seem antiquated, but seeing a photo album on display makes people curious to see what’s inside. Photo albums make for great coffee table books that start conversations. Either go old-school and start filling a blank photo album with physical prints, or create a beautiful, professionally printed book. Scrapbooking is also a fun, affordable, and creative way to document memories. Craft stores have everything necessary to create a scrapbook, from stickers and decals to beautiful stock papers and decorations.

Daily Memory Logs

If committing to writing a journal is too much, consider keeping daily memory logs. Get into the habit of jotting down any and all memories to avoid losing them. Any random event from any stage of life is a great thing to document, and it only takes a few moments to write.

Audio journaling is an alternative to any form of writing. For some people, it’s soothing to dictate their thoughts, feelings, and memories. Audio journals can be edited into montages that make for beautiful gifts that loved ones will cherish. Recordings make for great supplements to travel photos. Having audio recordings of busy streets, cultural music, or the sounds of nature help tell the story of an incredible journey.

Art Journal

A picture is worth a thousand words, which makes an art journal or sketchbook a cathartic way to document memories. For those who prefer drawing to writing, sketch out pictures and images to convey events, feelings, and memories. Art therapy can be beneficial for those struggling with mental health issues. Sketches don’t have to be elaborate, they can be simple doodles, symbols, shapes, or patterns.

Box of Keepsakes

A box of keepsakes is a sentimental way to document and relive memories. Keepsakes don’t always need to be on display, but it’s nice to have a place for sentimental trinkets. Postcards, dried flowers, playbills, event tickets, and love letters are all trinkets that can be kept in a keepsakes box.