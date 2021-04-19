There are no marks in guessing that WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms. However, after the recent privacy policy change in WhatsApp, many people are moving to other messaging apps. In case if you want to do the same, then the question is, what are the best Whatsapp alternatives available out there?

To help you with this, I am going to mention some of the best WhatsApp alternatives that protect your privacy. As well as you get all the YOWhatsapp like features.

So here we go:

1. Telegram

Telegram is the most popular messaging platform available out there. The best part is that it offers you a pure instant messaging experience.

It is pretty simple to use. Plus, it is fast, secure, and gets synced across all your devices. Even, it falls under the top 10 most downloaded apps.

With the help of Telegram, you can send media and files without any limitations on the type or size, unlike WhatsApp. Also, all your chat history will be hosted securely in the Telegram cloud. As a result, it will not eat up your disk space.

Moreover, the app is completely free and open. As well as it allows you to create group chats with up to 200,000 members.

2. Signal Private Messenger

The signal is one of the most talked-about apps in recent times. After the tweet of Elon Musk, more and more people have started to use Signal.

Even, Signal is said to be the most secure messaging app available out there. The app is completely free to use and offers you end to end encryption.

Also, the app is pretty fast. As a result, your messages get delivered quickly. Moreover, it also lets you choose custom alerts for each contact. Or you can disable notifications completely.

Moreover, you are getting built-in image editing features to sketch, crop, and flip your outgoing photos.

3. Threema. Secure and Private Messenger

You can also check out Threeema. It is the best selling secure message app that protects your data from hackers, corporations, and governments.

However, the app is not free. But if you choose to pay a few bucks, then you will get quite a lot of advanced features.

The app also offers you end to end encrypted voice and video calls. As well as you can use the app to share videos, pictures, and locations. Plus, it supports almost every file type such as pdf, animated gif, mp3, doc, zip, and others.

Moreover, you can create groups, conduct polls with the poll feature, quickly and silent reply with the unique agree and disagree feature, and so on. Also, as the app is paid, you don’t have to worry about misusing your data.

4. Snapchat

For my next pick, I have Snapchat. It is also among the best WhatsApp alternatives that you can try out. Snapchat is basically a camera-based app that lets you share your life through pictures or videos. You can express yourself with different filters, bitmojis, lenses, and other fun effects.

As well as you can use it for chatting with your friends or family. Even the app lets you video chat with up to 16 friends and once.

The best part of Snapchat is that the messages get disappeared automatically after you have read them.

Also, if the person you are talking to takes a screenshot of your conversation, you will get to know about it. These little features make Snapchat a safe place to communicate.

5. Keybase

Lastly, I have Keybase. This one is also said to be the most secure messaging apps that you can try out. It is a messaging platform where you will be able to write securely to any Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, GitHub and hacker new user.

Also, you don’t need to know someone’s phone number or email address. Plus, all the messages are secure, end-to-end encrypted on Keybase. Also, your messages survive and transfer with encryption to new phones and computers.

Final Words:

So that was all for the best WhatsApp alternatives that you can try out. Now go ahead and have a look at these messaging apps and see which one you like the most.