The digital domain is growing drastically, causing companies to have robust mobile apps to meet today’s customer demands and convenience. And since the changes are constant, even though you find yourself a specialist in mobile app development, there are still things you should know.

So if you are someone searching for solutions to improve your mobile app testing, you should know that there are many ways to do so. You must understand which techniques to employ and, more particularly, which tools to utilize.

There are plenty of mobile app test tools that can reduce the time required for the testing process and the chances of human error during test testing. And to give you the right exposure, we present to you our list of The list contains commercial source (paid) and open source (free) software.

1. ACCELQ

ACCELQ is one of the top mobile app test tools which are cloud-based platforms for continuous testing of app functionality and performance. It uses ‘native language system’ and application removal to enable testing at any stage of application development.

Out-of-the-box support is provided for a vast range of the latest software development technologies, including HTML5, Bootstrap, Kendo, and Google Material Design, and powerful web application technologies such as Angular JS.

2. Kobiton

Kobiton is second on our list. It gives its users full control over real mobile devices during manual testing with multi-touch support, GPS positioning and simulation, camera and speaker control, and device connection management.

With automated work logs, Kobiton records all actions performed during testing to identify and resolve issues as quickly as possible. Users can purchase prepaid testing software for as little as $10.

3. TestProject

TestProject is the world’s first free cloud-based mobile app testing tool. It is a user-friendly platform that enables users to test Web, Android, and iOS applications on all operating systems, without hassle.

TestProject works with your team using Selenium and Appium to ensure quality and speed. You can also use advanced recording skills, create and use addons (dynamic actions shared by the entire community), or upgrade coded tests using Test Project’s powerful SDK, all for FREE!

4. Appium

Appium is an open-source mobile app testing tool, supporting Android versions from 2.3 onwards. Appium acts as a back-end server like selenium.

This automated mobile testing tool supports many programming languages, such as Java, Ruby, C #, and others available in the WebDriver library. Appium uses the WebDriver interface for functional testing.

Appium for Android uses the UIAutomator library, which Google provides as part of the Android SDK. On mobile devices, it can control Chrome and Safari.

Appium can be synchronized with the Testing framework. In this case, the UI Automator can produce informative and detailed reports, similar to Ranorex’s reports.

5. MonkeyRunner

The MonkeyRunner tool provides an API for writing applications that control an Android device or emulator that comes from outside the Android code. This tool comes after robotics in terms of raw performance.

The only downside of MonkeyRunner is that it is necessary to write scripts for each device, and the tests need to be adjusted every time the user interface of the tested program is changed.

Conclusion

There are many mobile app test tools available in the market. Some of these automation tools are free while others are paid. Some were created long ago, while others have recently entered the market. Each tool is unique and has some features.

The wide range of automation tools makes it difficult to choose the best for your project, and often the testing team ends up with tools that do not fit the needs of the project. Therefore, choosing the right tool for your project is very important.