There are many reasons why users wish to record Skype Calls for personal as well as professional use. Irrespective of the reason, for a long time, the inability to record these video calls was quite limiting to Skype users who need to refer back to conversations that took place a while ago. It is not a problem anymore. Even though Skype software doesn’t provide a call recording option, many third-party developers have taken the responsibility to resolve this issue.

With the increasing fame of Skype, the free video conferencing app, more and more people are heading towards it, be it for business meetings or routine conversations with friends and family. If you want to record your valued Skype video and audio call, you need to scroll through plenty of skype video recorders. To cut down your search time, in this post, we’ll introduce you to some of the best skype video call recorders (both free and paid versions) available in the market. Some screen recording software comes with a Skype call recording facility, while others are designed explicitly for pc Skype call recording.

Top 5 free Skype video recorder

Movavi:

The free Skype video call recorder of Movavi is most comfortable to use options that capture screens in just one click. This highly-rated audio-video call recorder is available for Windows as well as Mac PCs. However, the free program only works for Windows.

Movavi’s Skype call recorder allows users to record video footage from their webcam, capture the call screen and record the microphone output and system sound. Using the recorder, you can record audio, both or one side of the video conversations with colleagues or friends, at a time.

It allows you to adjust recording settings and includes easy-to-use editing tools to make your call recording perfect. As far as the formats are concerned, Movavi limits saving the file in either mp4 or mp3. Even better, using this program enables users to pre-schedule recording, set time limits for screen captures, display keystrokes, and mouse to the viewers, and more.

Pros:

Captures computer screen & webcam output separately or simultaneously

It is a freeware

Easy to use with intuitive controls

High-quality video recording

Records sound from multiple sources

Schedule recording

Cons:

You can save recorded files only in MP3 and MP4 formats

The free version lacks editing tools

Ecamm Call Recorder:

If you are a Mac device user and need to record your Skype conversations, Ecamm Call Recorder is a perfect choice since it is exclusively designed for Mac.

Despite being one of the recently launched Skype video recording programs, it delivers exceptional quality in video and audio recording. This call recorder has become widely popular within a short period among users for recording interviews, study lessons, and podcasts.

It is one of those simple Skype video recording apps that doesn’t require many manual actions and yet captures on iOS smoothly as you start a call. Its simple and intuitive user interface makes the app easily navigable and gets the job done efficiently.

The automatic tethering of Ecamm recorder to Skype and Facetime makes it one of the most used apps that satisfies your streamlined call recording requirements. Plus, you can quickly mute one voice in the recording file, making transcriptions quick. Since the application is mainly used for professional purposes, as soon as you end a Skype call, you have the provision for deciding whether or not to split tracks.

Both trial and paid versions are available to users.

Pros:

Handy recording configurations and settings

Share recorded clips over other media platforms

Rich quality video and audio recording

Easy to operate UI

Auto-tether feature

Cons:

Mac-only recording platform

Slightly pricey

Saves only in M4V, MP4 and MOV formats

Screenflow:

Screenflow is hugely popular among professional users because it is one of the most advanced Skype video recorders, tailor-made for Mac devices. With this recording tool’s assistance, you can record conversations over skype in both video and audio format. Moreover, this advanced software also allows users to easily record computer audio and sound from a mic or other channels. You can even customize screen recordings.

The Screenflow Skype call recorder supports recordings with MP4, MOV, GIF and M4V file formats. Suppose you need to edit the recorded file before sharing it over other platforms; the app makes it possible with its advanced editing features and tools.

Pros:

Fast exports of high-quality video records

The minimalistic interface is user-friendly

Reasonable pricing for an advanced tool

Better output format options

Screen records are customizable

Audio recording from multiple channels

Cons:

Frequently updated features require catching up

Camtasia:

Admittedly, Camtasia is one of the most expensive options on our list but, it is also the best all-in-one recorder and video editor. However, it also comes with a free trial period. While the free version offers decent features that will suffice casual users, the costlier premium subscription is recommended for professionals.

Let’s clear the confusion right initially- the recording platform works smoothly on Windows and Mac.

Despite being one of the most powerful video and audio recorders, Camtasia provides easy-to-use features in video editing or Skype call or other screen recordings. Along with web cameras, video calls and audio recordings, this is another advanced tool that allows PowerPoint integrations.

Like Screenflow, with this app, you can import clips to achieve the perfect audio quality and record audio from multiple sources. The drag-and-drop feature in the editing arsenal makes it easier to straightaway import media files into the recordings.

Pros:

High-quality video call recordings

Advanced and wide range of editing features

Screen and audio recording from multiple channels

Allows users to save presets and favorites

Simplified editing

Customizable recordings with track splits, noise removal and volume leveling features.

Royalty-free assets

Cons:

Pricey call recorder

Does not have default record scheduling

Aiseesoft Screen Recorder:

If you are looking for the simplest but professional & free skype call recorder windows, then Aiseesoft screen recorder is the best you can get. It is more than decent when it comes to your screen recording and video call recording needs. It is one of the most potent web-camera video call recorders that capture Skype conversations in high video quality, i.e., WMV and MP4 formats.

Plus, the recorded video clips are compatible with famous media players. Aiseesoft screen recorder doesn’t end there; it also features a Skype audio recorder that saves files in MP3, AAC, M4A or WMA format.

Suppose the quality of the audio and video recordings are your concern. In that case, there is no need to worry- this free program is big on quality, using the latest video accelerating technology. Besides standard video resolution, the software also records 1080p and 4K videos smoothly. The interface only displays only the essential functions, enhancing newcomers’ convenience to learn how to record Skype calls.

Pros:

The affordable price tag for the paid version

High-quality video and audio recording

Webcam support

Allows multi-screen recording

Compatible with Mac and Windows

Snapshot tools let users capture specific moments during video calls

You can customize video records to tailor needs

No lags-smooth records

Super light

Cons:

The trial version limits video duration to 2 minutes

Which is the best Skype call recorder for you in 2021?