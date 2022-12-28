Fitbit is well-known for its premium fitness trackers all over the world. Just in time for the holidays, the company added a bevy of additional models to its lineup. One such model is the Fitbit Inspire 3, which retails for INR 8,999. The Fitbit Inspire 3 boasts a new design that includes a broader and longer tracker unit and a more comfortable silicone band. While it has a color AMOLED display, a first for the Inspire line, it has the same fantastic battery life as the previous generation. The fitness tracker also offers the same capabilities as the Inspire 2, such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fitness modes, stress detection, and more. So, should you upgrade from the Inspire 2 to the Inspire 3? Let’s find out in our review.

Key Specifications

Dynamic heart rate and SpO2 tracking

Sleep tracking

21 Sports Modes tracking

10 Days of Battery life

AMOLED display

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Fitbit Inspire 3

Magnetic charger

User and Warranty Guide

Design & Display

The Fitbit Inspire 3 looks identical to the Inspire 2, with a little wider and longer main tracker unit and a similarly shaped, but slightly altered, silicone band. It keeps the sleek and light appearance and feels of its predecessor, and it, too, is quite comfortable on the wrist and simple to use for most activities. The silicone band holds your skin just tight enough to prevent uncomfortable motions when exercising, though it may pull a few hairs if you wear it too tightly.

The tracker’s lightweight and tiny form factor also blend with your workout and daily routines easily. The tracker unit is slightly wider than the Inspire 2, however, this has little bearing on its lightweight nature, as it weighs only 17g. In terms of buttons, the Inspire 3 just like Inspire 2, has two haptic buttons on either side of the tracker that may be used to wake the device and display the time on the home screen. Fitbit has disabled the option to auto-wake the display with a wrist movement for convenience and to reduce the number of accidental triggers, though this feature can be turned On from the companion app.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the first Inspire lineup product with a color display, and it’s an AMOLED panel with outstanding outdoor visibility and low battery use. The display is exceptionally bright and has an always-on display option that allows you to monitor the clock and your step count without having to wake the device. Some customers may be dissatisfied with the size of the panel and may find it difficult to see the tracking data on the tracker, however, this issue can be alleviated by simply syncing the tracker data with the companion Fitbit app, which provides a plethora of other options.

Performance & Battery Life

For the price, the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers a complete set of health-tracking functions, including SpO2 monitoring, which analyses the amount of oxygen in your blood. While athletes and fitness enthusiasts have used SpO2 measurements to track BO drops, potentially as a warning indicator of hypoxia, and to aid in sleep and recovery tracking. This characteristic is very useful during the Covid-19 outbreak, as it is a significant measure of how well a patient is healing.

In our testing, the Inspire 3’s heart rate monitoring was reasonably precise, and this data feeds into many other elements of the device, such as calorie count and exercise zones. Fitbit’s full array of essential and simple sleep and stress-tracking capabilities is also available on the tracker. To access the Sleep Profile data and Daily Readiness scores, you must have a Fitbit Premium subscription. Another crucial parameter in this context is the sleep tracker, which divides your night’s sleep into awake time, REM, light, and deep sleep and assigns you a Sleep Score based on how much time you spend in each of these sleep stages.

The Inspire 3 monitors the standard spectrum of sports and activities, such as walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, treadmill running, and general workouts like HIIT sessions. You can also add a total of 21 other activities, such as tennis, golf, weight lifting, and martial arts. These metrics are stored in the companion app, which cleanly summarises the data and even provides access to in-depth data through the Fitbit Premium subscription.

Moving on to the battery life, Fitbit went ahead and used the same cell used on the Inspire 2 on the new model as well, despite the addition of additional features. The battery life of the Fitbit Inspire 3 was tested in both the always-on display and auto-wake settings. We can fairly state that after running the tracker through many testing rounds, it will easily last a full 10 days even in always-on mode. The battery numbers are well within the fitness tracker industry standard, and the tracker usually takes under 2 hours to fully top-up using the supplied magnetic puck charger.