First Quarter 2024 Business Update for OnMobile Global

OnMobile Global, a leader in cutting-edge mobile gaming and entertainment, announced its business update for Q1 FY24. The number of customers for Challenges Arena, its mobile-first flagship casual gaming product, in Q4 FY23 was 42, which increased to 54 in Q1 FY24, amounting to a 29% growth in the quarter. ONMO, the only pure-play 5G mobile cloud gaming solution, saw a 150% growth in the quarter as the number of customers increased to 10 in Q1 FY24 from 4 in Q4 FY23.

According to Sanjay Baweja, MD and Global CEO, “There is a sense of enthusiasm surrounding the consistent expansion of our customer base and revenue for Challenges Arena and ONMO. The number of customers who have already signed up for Challenges Arena stands at 73, while for ONMO, it is 24, indicating a promising outlook”.