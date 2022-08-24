First 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid delivered in Mumbai

Ads

The year began for Maserati with the first 2022 Ghibli Hybrid arriving in Delhi, and now it’s the brand’s first electrified SUV, the all-new 2022 Levante Hybrid making its way into the city of Mumbai. The affluent Delhi & Mumbaites seem to be in the forefront of owning the “Faster. Greener. Unique” swanky Italian beauties by Maserati.

Maserati India had recently announced the launch of 2022 Levante Hybrid, and the first 2022 edition has already landed in Mumbai, owned by stylish and suave business tycoon Mr. Abhishek Monty Agarwal, the founder of Purple Style Labs (PSL), one of India’s largest luxury fashion houses. Commenting on the new addition to his stylish garage, Mr Agarwal says “I discovered the Maserati Levante on my trip to London way back in 2018 and I was instantly impressed by its exterior and interior details that contribute to this car’s immediately recognisable design. Maserati is innovative by nature, and with Levante Hybrid their aim of improving performance while staying true to the brand values of delivering speed and agility while saving fuel and reinforcing the Trident’s dedication to driving pleasure and luxury is commendable. Thus it was an instantaneous decision for me to own the brands first Hybrid SUV, having said that, I am also planning to purchase the powerful V8 Levante Trofeo from their new line up.”

Levante Hybrid combines the 4 cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6 cylinder petrol engine and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. All designed to make the Levante Hybrid even more agile and fun to drive. Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

In India, the 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid is available at a starting price of INR 1.48 Cr (Ex-showroom).