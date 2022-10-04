Fire-Boltt ropes in Superstar Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador

Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt announced the appointment of Bollywood’s Golden girl and Superstar Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. Kiara will be part of the marketing campaigns of the brand alongside cricketing icon Virat Kohli & actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress will participate in different marketing, ad, and endorsement campaigns for the homegrown brand, which as per Counterpoint research is at the no.1 spot for the smartwatches segment in the country. The collaboration is a reflection of Fire-Boltt’s aggressive expansion plans for the Indian market to provide its consumers with stylish yet affordable smart wearable options.

Kiara’s ever-increasing fanbase and popularity have the potential to pull audiences across the nation and influence people, being the top actress in the nation currently. She’s an inspiration to numerous young fans across the country and the company aims to tap this pool. The association with Kiara will help the brand to engage with the young generation.

Talking about her association with the brand and the smartwatch, Superstar Kiara Advani, said, “I’m delighted to associate with Fire-Boltt which is at the helm of fitness, style, and aesthetic. Fitness for me is imperative and I religiously follow it, even on dull days it’s a mood lifter. Given the fact that the brand is ‘Made in India’ and made its mark in the market in such a short period of time is remarkable.”

Commenting on this achievement, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt asserted, “We are ecstatic to collaborate with Kiara Advani. Her personality resonates well with Fire-Boltt’s brand positioning. Kiara’s social cheerful personality coupled with her fitness & style quotient is in sync with our vision of an evolved lifestyle for all countrymen ushered in by lifestyle devices such as a smartwatch. Just like a cell phone in every hand is a reality today, we want a smartwatch on every wrist in wake of the new normal. Our association with Kiara coupled with our existing associations with Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal is a step towards that.”

Adding to the excitement, Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said, “We are a firm believer in creating an ecosystem that addresses consumer demands with uniquely crafted products that are innovative yet stylish. Kiara will play a pivotal role in establishing us as one of the biggest & most trusted brands in the smart wearable category. Therefore, we are full steam ahead to capitalize on this opportunity and further penetrate the market with utmost dominance. With brand associations, special offers, social media contests, and many other ATL & BTL activations we aim to build bridges for an active communication channel with the consumers. We look forward to achieving any milestones and attaining newer benchmarks in the near future.”

They further added, “Our team’s relentless persuasion and the intuitive quality to remain agile have laid the foundation of our phenomenal growth and this also led us to become the no. 1 brand in the smartwatches market.” The brand has claimed the number 1 spot and captured a market share of 28%, and registered a 2000% YOY growth despite the industry growing at a stagnant pace. Fire-Boltt further grew by 47.5% quarter-on-quarter and sold a total of 916,765 units in comparison to 628, 789 units while the overall industry de-grew by 25% approx.

Customers can easily access Fire-Boltt’s products from different parts of the country. The brand has a strong presence across leading online channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Paytm, and has an offline presence in more than 750+ cities through modern trade outlets, all national and regional LFR including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales, and all large regional retailers including Poorvika, Sangeetha, etc. The brand has a presence through its own e-commerce website and aims to scale up its contribution to overall sales in the near future.

Fire-Boltt has recently launched over 30 smartwatches in the past 6 months and has also announced its expansion plans to newer markets beyond India, including the Middle East and Europe post receiving a phenomenal response on the entire product line-up from the UAE market. With this, the brand aims to achieve the INR 1500 crore mark by the end of the current fiscal year.