Fire-Boltt introduces its luxury line of smartwatches with the launch of ‘Quantum’

Strengthening its smartwatch portfolio, home-grown brand Fire-Boltt announces it’s latest ‘Quantum Smartwatch’ under the luxury series in India. The circular design and rounded screen of Quantum offer a royal look and classic feel while the stunning 1.28-inch HD display comes with 240*240 pixel resolution, providing a seamless interface to the user. With its cosmopolitan design and a non-corrosive property, the smartwatch is the perfect choice to up your fashion game and wear along with your most stylish outfits. Crafted carefully with the best of aesthetics, the smartwatch looks magnificent with its stainless-steel dial and strap. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on Amazon & Fireboltt.com from 14th January onwards at an introductory price of INR 2999.

The brand-new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt exudes luxury with its classy-looking stainless-steel strap built with a high-technology ceramic body. The metal frame further enhances its toughness and also adds sophistication to the overall look. Redefining luxury & class, the smartwatch comes in 4 striking color variants- Black, Black Red, Green & Blue.

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch marries fashion with high technology giving its user the ease of using the smartwatch and controlling multiple features such as camera, notifications, weather updates, music, and more. The elegant timepiece is equipped with features like IP67 water resistance, voice assistant, TWS connect, and multiple sports modes that make it a perfect fit to wear to a party or make it your gym buddy. Another striking feature of the smartwatch is its powerful 350 mAh battery which lasts up to 7 days on a single charge and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. Built with finesse and complimented by a plethora of features, the timepiece also monitors health vitals like heart rate, sleep cycle, and oxygen level in the body. Taking it a notch higher is the 128 MB inbuilt storage available in the smartwatch that allows the user to store music and groove to one’s favourite songs whenever-wherever. With an in-built speaker and mic on the Quantum, one can quickly answer voice calls directly from the smartwatch or even dial using the dial pad on the watch.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our luxury line of smartwatches with the launch of Quantum, which is the perfect blend of fashion & technology. Fire-Boltt has been at the forefront of robust innovation that caters to ever-changing and constantly evolving consumer needs. This smartwatch is a testament of this promise and also signifies Fire-Boltt’s introduction of its latest luxury smartwatches”.

The smartwatch also gives periodical health reminders and weather forecasts. Moreover, it comes with an alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch that enhances the user’s efficiency at various day-to-day tasks.