Fire-Boltt expands its Outdoor smartwatch series with the launch of ‘Sphere’

Home-grown brand Fire-Boltt announces the launch of its all-new sporty & rugged smartwatch – ‘Sphere’ from its Outdoor series. An ultimate smartwatch for the adventurer in you, Sphere is designed to withstand even the toughest environments, while still keeping you connected and in control. Designed specifically for the outdoors, the smartwatch comes with military standard toughness and is equipped with a 1.6-inch HD display with 400*400 pixels resolution and 600 Nits brightness, providing an outstanding visual experience to the users. It is currently available on Flipkart & Fireboltt.com at an introductory price of INR 2999.

Fire-Boltt Sphere comes with a shockproof metal body and is fuelled by 600 mAh battery which is one of the largest in its segment. On a single charge, the smartwatch can run non-stop for up to 8 days in classic mode and 25 days in standby mode. It is equipped with multiple sports modes and an intelligent sports algorithm feature, the smartwatch helps in tracking down even the minutest of details of one’s workout sessions. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling which comes with HIFI audio quality. With the availability of a quick dial pad on the watch, the users can make, reject or accept calls on the go. Rated IP68 for water resistance, the smartwatch can easily handle accidental water splashes and strenuous workouts in the gym. Additionally, the smartwatch is loaded with exciting features like periodical health reminders, sedentary reminders, remote camera control, weather forecast, alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch that allows user to fully utilize their time outdoors. The smartwatch is available in 2 striking color variants- Black and Green Forest.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “We are thrilled to expand our outdoor category and introduce yet another sporty and rugged smartwatch for our consumers. The overall response to our outdoor watches has been phenomenal which gives us a sense of pride as we have been successfully able to create a new category in the budget smartwatch segment. We will be even more aggressive with our portfolio expansion in the coming months and will leave no stone unturned to bring the best quality smartwatches to our customers.”

The Sphere smartwatch combines a sporty and rugged design providing an intuitive experience to the user. One can use this smartwatch for any activity or adventure, be it hiking, trekking, or thrilling environmental conditions like dust, water splashes, pressure, etc. Fire-Boltt Sphere can also track heart rate, sleep cycle, and SPO2 levels with its signature health suite. It comes with a dual chamfered crown and highly durable glass which gives a premium look and feel to the smartwatch. While the solid body of the smartwatch tackles outdoor activities with ease, its skin-friendly silicon strap with a sweat-wicking design ensures it stays dry and sits comfortably on the user’s wrist. Not only this, but one can also get an option of 6 menu interfaces to choose from along with 100+ cloud base watch faces.