Fire-Boltt announces its first-ever gaming TWS Fire Pods Ninja 601

Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt today announced the launch of its first-ever gaming TWS,

Fire Pods Ninja 601. The earphones come with a dedicated Gaming Mode that ensures next-level audio output and ultra-low latency of up to 40ms for the best gaming experience. A complete package for all the gaming enthusiasts out there, the pods are also equipped with cool breathing lights that makes every beat come alive. The TWS will be available at a special introductory price of INR 899 for a limited period, exclusively on Flipkart.com and Fireboltt.com in two color variants – Black & White.

The Fire Pods Ninja 601 are equipped with 10mm full-range drivers that emit powerful sound with thumping bass, providing an immersive listening experience. Ergonomically designed, the TWS earphones come with SUPER SyncTM Technology that enables users to connect them with their phone as soon as they pop the earbuds into their ears. The earphones also come with a dedicated ANC and ENC mode that let users cancel the background noise for a seamless music listing, gaming, and calling experience. While the smart touch controls on the buds enable users to manage the audio on the go, its powerful battery with 24 hours of playtime ensures that you go on and on without any interruption. Rated IPX5 for water resistance, Ninja Fire Pods 601 can run alongside its users through all seasons without breaking down.

The Fire Pods users can also enjoy the exclusive benefits of the Boltt Play app. All they have to do is simply connect their TWS with the app and listen to music on Jio Saavn and Spotify or binge-watch their favorite shows on Zee5 to earn exciting rewards. The TWS comes with USB Type-C port and Fire Charge technology for fast charging. Once charged completely, the pods provide up to 6 hours of playtime in gaming mode and up to 30 hours of total usage time with the charging case.

Commenting on the launch, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt said, “We are excited to introduce our gaming series in the TWS category. With our foray into the audio category last year, we have received a phenomenal response from the customers. With this launch, we are confident that the Ninja 601 pods will cater to the needs of the consumer especially the gamers across the country who look forward to a culmination of premium look at a competitive price. We are continuously working on providing innovative and premium quality products, which are easily accessible to customers.”

Adding to the launch, Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said, “Fire-Boltt has made its mark not only in India but globally and set a benchmark in the wearable industry. With our new offering FirePods Ninja 601, we are sure that the product will establish its name in the TWS market and offer the best possible experience to its customers. We anticipate beginning a stint of being the undisputed front-runner even in the audio sector soon.”

As per the latest counterpoint research report, Fire-Boltt is the fastest-growing brand in the category with a 400% Y-O-Y growth in Q3 2022. The brand has been growing at a rapid pace since its inception, starting with a mere 0.3% market share in 2020 to now owning a 29% share in the market. Within a span of 15 months of its smartwatch launch, Fire-Boltt became the no.1 smartwatch brand consecutively in Q1 and Q2 2022.