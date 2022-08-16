Find your travel partner with Bumble’s new limited edition ‘Travel With Me’ Badge in India

Ads

Are you passionate about travel and looking for a partner that shares your interest? Find travel lovers like you on Bumble more easily with a new limited edition ‘Travel with me’ badge. Bumble, the popular dating app, has launched this limited edition Travel Badge that will be available in India from July 25 until August 31, 2022 to help its community find fellow travel lovers to experience new places and adventures together.

As per Bumble’s recent internal study, usage of ‘travel and places’ emoji category on Bumble in India ranks third out of the top 10 categories in 2022.

“As travel restrictions are eased in India, we know that people are excited to plan their vacations and travel to new and beloved destinations. Be it quick getaways, workations or dream destinations–if you’re passionate about travelling and looking for a plus one who shares your interest, Bumble’s new limited edition ‘Travel with me’ badge can help you find like-minded people more easily now!” shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

BUMBLE’S TIPS FOR DATING WHILE TRAVELLING

Give your connection clarity on your travel intentions . Apart from adding the ‘Travel Badge’ you can also update your profile to indicate what you are looking for as you plan your vacation.

. Apart from adding the ‘Travel Badge’ you can also update your profile to indicate what you are looking for as you plan your vacation. Put your safety first . You can use Bumble’s Video Chat or Voice Call features to get to know your connection better before meeting up or finalising your plans.

. You can use to get to know your connection better before meeting up or finalising your plans. Bring back the travel bio: Updating your bio every time you travel to a new city or country can be a helpful way to attract the people and experiences that you’re seeking. You can do so by adding your travel plans to your Bumble profile bio () or add the languages you’re speaking. By ending on a question about your holiday destination you’re adding a great conversation starter.

● Be open-minded: When meeting a potential date, you might normally have a mental checklist of what you’re looking for. When travelling, be open to possibilities. Just like you might be more open to new foods or activities, when you’re not home, apply that same attitude to using Bumble. Adjust your date filters—perhaps your age range, or the sort of relationship you’re after—to be a bit more flexible. Who knows what might happen!

● Clear communication: Make your intentions clear from the get-go. Be upfront with your connections if you’re looking for something casual while travelling. When it comes to holiday romances, manage your own expectations as well, you both might be able to transform your holiday romance into something more, you never know! Just make sure you make the most of it while it lasts!