Almost all of us spend hours daily watching video content on platforms such as Tiktok and YouTube. The major reason why video content has become popular in recent years is that Android devices are much affordable these days and they can record really impressive videos.

Despite the video recording capabilities, what makes a great video interesting relies very much on how well it is edited. There is indeed a true lack of a powerful video editor tool on Android. Even though there are lots of options in the Google Play Store, most of them lack any notable features and even if some editing applications provide interesting features, they are premium ones with a really high price tag.

For those looking for a free yet feature-rich Android video editor, the FilmoraGo Free Video Editor tool is the best choice there is.

What is FilmoraGo Free Video Editor for Android?

The FilmoraGo Free Video Editor for Android, well, as the name suggests, is a free video editing tool for the Android operating system. The tool is developed and released by Wondershare, which is a company you might have heard before as they provide several editing tools, data recovery tools, etc. that are very popular.

With the FilmoraGo Video Editor, Android users have access to all the features and functionalities required to make a great looking video.

Features of FilmoraGo Free Video Editor

Below is a look at the features of the FilmoraGo Free Video Editor tool for Android.

Free Android Application: All the basic features and functionalities are completely free to use. All you need to have is an Android device running Android version 4.0 or later.

Tons of Free Music and Video Effects to Choose from: Effects and background music are two important components of an interesting-looking video. With FilmoraGo for Android, you get free access to tons of video effects and music files to add to your video right from within the application itself.

Basic and Advanced Video Editing Tools: The editing tools provided by FilmoraGo for Android includes the ability to trim/split videos, timeline zoom, adjust the video speed as well as the volume levels of the video, adjust the sequence or rearrange video clips, rotate or copy/paste clips, etc.

Control the Music Added to Your Video File: Apart from offering a wide selection of music files to choose from, FilmoraGo also provides you with several audio editing features as well. You can add multiple sound effects and audio tracks to your video, as well as split, copy/paste, remove the audio as well.

Powerful Editing Features for YouTube and Tiktok: YouTube and Tiktok are two of the most competitive video platforms on the internet. With FilmoraGo and its powerful set of editing features, you can easily create videos that literally attract millions of views and shares.

Add Stickers or Texts to Video: Want to make your video even more fun? Then try adding some stickers or custom text into your video. You can add fun-looking filters, overlays, animated texts, and cool stickers right from within the application.

FilmoraGo Pro Plan for Better Editing Experience: With the free version of FilmoraGo, watermark and logo roll will be automatically added to the output video after editing. However, there is a FilmoraGo Pro plan that removes any sort of watermark or logo rolls and also gives you access to even more selection of stickers, filters, etc.

How to Use FilmoraGo on Android for Video Editing?

Here’s how you can use FilmoraGo on Android to edit videos professionally.

Download and install the FilmoraGo Android app officially from here on your Android device. Now, launch the application on your device. Click on the “New Project” button placed at the bottom center of the app window. Select the video/photo that you wish to edit and create as a video. You can select multiple video/photo files at once. Now, click on the “Import” button. You will now be taken to the video editor screen. Here you can do apply editing options like trim, copy, music. You can also slide the editor bar to the left and get more editing options. Once finished with the editing, click on the icon placed at the top right corner of the app window to export the video. Here, you need to select the resolution of the output and FPS (Frames Per Second). After all the selections are made, click on the “Export” button. Wait for the export to complete. Once done, the output video can be accessed from your device gallery.

Final Words

We hope you found this article on the FilmoraGo Video Editor informative and helpful. If you are already using FilmoraGo on Android, feel free to leave your experience with it as a comment below to help others out.